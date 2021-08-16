News

MTEF: FG to borrow N5.62trn to finance deficit in 2022 budget

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

…reduces capital expenditure by N259.315bn

…pegs exchange rate at N410:15/$1US

The Federal Government has proposed to borrow the sum of N5.62 trillion to finance the budget deficit in the 2022 financial year projected at N13.981 trillion.

The Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmad, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja while presenting the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

She also informed that the government would be cutting down on capital expenditure in 2022 by at least N259.315 billion.

The minister said the reduction became inevitable due to the economic volatility occasioned by the unstable global oil market as well as adverse effects of COVID-19.

According to her: “On capital expenditure, the sum of N1.759 trillion as opposed to the N2.019 trillion will be available to ministries, departments and agencies of government in 2022.”

She disclosed that the exchange rate had been pegged at N410 to $1, explaining that the projection was likely to come down in favour of the naira in 2023.

Ahmed noted: “The budget deficit and the financing items for the expenditure. The budget deficit that is projected for 2022 is N5.62 trillion, up from N5.60 trillion in 2021.

“The deficit is going to be financed by new foreign borrowing. And domestic borrowing, both domestic and foreign in the sum of N4.89 trillion, then privatisation proceeds of N90.73 billion and drawdowns from existing project titles of N635 billion.

“This amount represents 3.05 per cent of the estimated GDP, which is slightly above the three per cent threshold that is spent as recommended in the Fiscal Responsibility Act.”

On revenue projections, the minister said based on the decision of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the sum of N6.54 trillion is expected to be realised for the 2022 fiscal year, adding that it was projected to increase in 2023 to N9.15 trillion.

On unemployment, the documents revealed that 82.9 million Nigerians are judged to be living in poverty.

According to the minister, the global economic growth is projected to moderate to 4.9 percent in 2022, just as she warned that Nigeria continues to be exposed to risk aversion in the foreign exchange market and devaluation of the naira.

The MTEF/FSP are documents that describe the Federal Government’s socio-economic and developmental objectives and priorities for the reporting period of 2022 to 2024.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

AMCON: AMP scheme, key to recovery of N5trn debt

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Managing Director/ CEO of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) , Mr Ahmed Kuru, has said that Asset Management Partners (AMPs) scheme is critical to the corporation’s efforts to recover over N5trillion from debtors.   He stated this at a twoday training for the AMPs which held in Lagos, at the weekend. The AMPs […]
News Top Stories

Ortom: APC a failed party

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

…as Jime’s loyalists dump party for PDP’ lWe are stable despite defection, says APC   Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, at the weekend, described the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) as “a failed political party that cannot secure the lives and property of citizens as well as the economy of the country. […]
News

Ondo tops FG’s fiscal transparency rating, gets World Bank grant

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Federal Government has ranked Ondo State first in its rating of the 36 states in Public Sector Accounting Procedures. This was contained in the current report on the Monitoring and Evaluation of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) Implementation released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. According to the Commissioner […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica