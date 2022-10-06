MTEF/ FSP: Senate okays N3.6trn fuel subsidy for 2023 budget

The Senate, yesterday, approved the N3.6 trillion fuel subsidy proposed for the 2023 budget by the Executive arm as contained in the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). The Senate, which made the approval while considering the report of its Committee on Finance on the 2023- 2025 MTEF/ FSP document, however, rejected the recommendation of the same Committee, reducing the subsidy proposal to N1.7 trillion. President Muhammadu Buhari had in the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, proposed N3.6 trillion for fuel subsidy from January to June in 2023.

However, the Senate Committee on Finance in its report on the proposals presented for consideration by the Chamber, recommended N1.7 trillion for fuel subsidy for 2023, which was rejected by sustaining the earlier proposed N3.6 trillion. The Committee on Finance, led by Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC Lagos West), also recommended a benchmark of $73 per barrel of oil for the proposed N19.76 2023 budget, which was approved as against $70 per barrel proposed by the Executive in the MTEF/FSP documents.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...