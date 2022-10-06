News

MTEF/ FSP: Senate okays N3.6trn fuel subsidy for 2023 budget

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, approved the N3.6 trillion fuel subsidy proposed for the 2023 budget by the Executive arm as contained in the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). The Senate, which made the approval while considering the report of its Committee on Finance on the 2023- 2025 MTEF/ FSP document, however, rejected the recommendation of the same Committee, reducing the subsidy proposal to N1.7 trillion. President Muhammadu Buhari had in the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, proposed N3.6 trillion for fuel subsidy from January to June in 2023.

However, the Senate Committee on Finance in its report on the proposals presented for consideration by the Chamber, recommended N1.7 trillion for fuel subsidy for 2023, which was rejected by sustaining the earlier proposed N3.6 trillion. The Committee on Finance, led by Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC Lagos West), also recommended a benchmark of $73 per barrel of oil for the proposed N19.76 2023 budget, which was approved as against $70 per barrel proposed by the Executive in the MTEF/FSP documents.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reinforce your trust, hope for greater Nigeria , Akeredolu urges Nigerians

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged Christians in the state and the country to reflect on the essence for the season by showing love, forgiveness and compassion to one another. Akeredolu, who described the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as a symbol of sacrifice and renewed hope for the believers, admonished the […]
News Top Stories

2023: You can’t halt OBIdient Movement, Ogene tells Melaye

Posted on Author Melaye

A former Deputy Chairman, Media and Public Affairs of the House of Representatives, Hon Victor Ogene, has advised all those scared stiff of the growing acceptance of the OBIdient Movement across Nigeria, to perish the thoughts of halting the growth of the group as it would be impossible to stop an idea whose time has […]
News

Stakeholders to govt: Reduce cost of Internet, digital devices as key to learning

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Critical stakeholders, including policymakers, Edtech entrepreneurs, teachers and parents have identified access to the Internet and digital devices as key factors for enhancing learning for younger ones to prepare for the future. This was as they called on the government at all levels to invest heavily in the local production of digital devices to cut […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica