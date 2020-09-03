MTEF: How interactive session turned to probe

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how the Senate Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning, turned its recent five-day stakeholders interactive session on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to an investigative hearing

The Senate on Wednesday, August 19, commenced what it tagged as “a five-day stakeholders interactive session on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).” The session was organized by its joint Committee of Finance, and National Planning. However, it was observed that the interactive session turned out to be investigative in nature, as some of the agencies that appeared before the Joint Committee ended up being subjected to critical scrutiny, and some of them ultimately recommended for formal probe by the apex legislative Assembly.

For instance, the Senate Joint Committee resolved to investigate the contract between the Ministry of Interior and the Continental Transfert Technique Limited (CONTEC), for combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Alien Card (CERPAC). The committee took the decision following testimonies at the public hearing that the contract with the foreign firm had been robbing the country billions of Naira on yearly basis since 2007. Members of the Committee were angered by submissions made by the Comptroller- General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mohammed Babandede, to the effect that CONTEC through the lopsided contract agreement, usurped N15 billion out of N20 billion realised in 2018 and N23 billion out of N40 billion realised in 2019.

Babandede however, informed the committee that the Nigeria Immigration Service had entered into a discussion with the Federal Ministry of Justice for necessary advice on the legal implications of the upward review of the resident permit fee from $1,000 to $2,000. He also pointed out that the Ministry of Justice had begun to look at the modalities towards pulling out of the contract agreement, which conditions were not favourable to the country with respect to revenue generation.

Missing 48 million barrels of crude oil

On August 20, being the second day of the public hearing, the Joint Committee challenged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on an alleged missing 48 million barrels of crude oil and unapproved yearly budget of the agency. But responding to the issue, the corporation denied the allegation and told the committee that the claim by a news medium that 48 million barrels of crude oil was missing was false and misleading. The corporation, therefore, challenged the Senate to carry out a forensic audit on the claim at its own cost just as it declared that the National Assembly had been approving its (NNPC) budget on yearly basis.

The Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC Lagos West), had while interrogating the oil corporation over the alleged missing 48 million barrels of oil, demanded for proven evidence and not verbal denial by NNPC through media advertorials.

However, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Mele Kyari, who was represented by the Chief Finance Officer, Umar Ajiya, in his response, said that there was no evidence against the claim than the fact that there were no records of ships that sailed out of Nigerian waters with such contrabands and clearance from the Nigerian Navy and Directorate of Petroleum and Resources (DPR).

DPR’s non-remittance of N2.4trn

On the third day of the hearing (August 21), the Senate probed into the activities of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and berated the agency for remitting a paltry sum of N44.5 billion into the Consolidated Revenue Fund in 2019 out of N2.4 trillion generated as its revenue for that fiscal year. The DPR faced the storm when the Chairman of the Joint Committee, Adeola, demanded for records of the agency’s internally generated revenue in 2019 and projections for 2021.

The DPR’s head of Planning, Mr. Johnson Ajewole who first spoke in the absence of the Director of the agency, Engr. Sarki Auwalu, told the committee that a total of N2.4 trillion was generated by the agency in 2019 but only N44 5 billion was remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The effort of the Head of Finance and Accounts of the Petroleum agency, Mrs. Lilian Ufondu, to expatiate further on the wide gap in revenues and remittance aggravated the anger of the committee members. They eventually ordered that the agency must reappear before it unfailingly for further clarification.

SEC’s N10 billion staff wage bill

In one of the sessions, the Senate also queried the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for spending an estimated sum of N10 billion annually as wage bill on about 600 personnel. The lawmakers described the situation as outrageous. Adeola, who observed that larger portion of the wage bill is consumed by the management staff, said: “You have a staff strength of 600 and a wage bill of N10.3bn annually, amounting to N15.7m per person. You are indeed top heavy. You have to work on this.”

He also urged the management of SEC to immediately remit the sum of N300 million to the Consolidated Revenue Fund. The apex legislative chamber further directed the Chief Executive of the Commission to immediately carry out a staff audit of its manpower, with a view to downsizing the workforce.

“I will implore the DG, to within today and Thursday next week, remit at least N300 million to the coffers of the revenue fund.” he said. Responding, the Director-General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda, informed the committee that his commission generated a total revenue of N8.358 billion in 2019, while expecting only N5.478 billion and projecting N8.3 billion in 2021. He said that reducing the top heavy workforce would mean that the severance package of those to be laid off had to be paid.

$18bn NLNG dividend

Similarly, the committee directed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idaris, to investigate the payment of the sum of over $18billion as dividend from Nigerian investment in the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited between 2004 and 2020. Adeola gave the directive following disclosures from NLNG officials, tasked the Accountant-General to investigate among other things, if the amount was actually remitted to NNPC and how much was actually remitted to the Federation Account.

He is also to in find out if there was any deduction by NNPC, how much was deducted and who authorized the deductions and the exchange rates applied for the amount that was remitted over the period of sixteen years under review. Mrs. Eyono Fatai –William, the General Manger (External Relations and Sustainable Development) of NLNG had presented a financial summary of the company from 1999-2019, indicating that it had paid a dividend of over $18 billion to Nigeria from 2004-2019.

However, when Senator Adeola asked the Accountant-General if he could confirm the payment of the humongous dividends to the Federation Account, he said that it was difficult to determine with any certainty immediately, saying that the dividend was usually paid to NNPC, the representative of Nigeria in the company.

NTA/StarTimes joint venture

Also, the upper chamber while interacting with the agencies, ordered the management team of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Startimes joint venture to step aside for a forensic audit of the accounts of the venture. The apex legislative Chamber took the decision after three failed attempts to convince the joint Committee of transparency in the joint venture business, which was entered into in 2008. Senator Solomon Adeola, declared that forensic audit of the account of the non- profitable venture to NTA, must be done to unravel the quantum of money that had been fraudulently taken out of the country within the last eleven years, estimated to be N200 billion. He also described the affected management team in the joint venture as unpatriotic Nigerians, accusing them of working for Startimes but receiving monthly salaries from the NTA.

The affected staff are: Maxwell Loko, who is the Managing Director of the joint venture, Tunde Aina, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Mr. Emeka, the Director of Tax and Audit. The Joint Committee, interfacing with heads of government agencies on revenue projections for the N12.6 trillion 2021 budget, had called on them to explain why the joint venture had not yielded profit for NTA as stated by the Director-General, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed before the committee on Monday. In his submission, the managing director of the joint venture, Maxwell Loko, admitted that the business was not thriving because Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) being operated through the venture, was capital intensive as against the Satellite model.

He lamented that out of the 4million subscribers Startimes had, only 20 per cent were active, which according to him, made the venture not profitable for both parties (NTA and Startimes). However, Senator Adeola and other members of the committee faulted his arguments based on records obtained from the Audited Account reports submitted by both the NTA and the joint venture. He particularly queried the MD on why proceeds of transactions from the joint venture were both in dollar and Naira as presented in the report of the audited accounts. His words: “Based on records made available to us, both the expenditure and revenue components of transactions made on the joint venture since 2008 have been recorded in naira and dollar, indicating capital flight intension.

“For example, as clearly stated in the audited report before us, in 2018 alone, your revenue from subscription was $36.1million, which is N11billion. Also in the expenditure component for the year, monies incurred were put in both dollar and naira and in that year, your expenditure (N19billion), far exceeded the N11 billion revenue allegedly generated. “With what we are seeing, you people as management of the venture, are collaborating with Startimes in siphoning money abroad. You need to be put under oath along with the other management team, collecting monthly salaries from NTA and working for Startimes and in the process, indulging in capital flight in collaboration with foreign staff of the company. “By rough estimations, all the revenues made through the joint venture and recorded in dollar, amounted to about N200billion between 2010 and 2018.”

However, spirited efforts by both the COO and Director of Tax and Audit of the venture to disabuse the minds of the Committee members on any sharp practices, proved abortive as they resolved that they must all step aside from their current positions for forensic audit to be carried out.

Adeola and the Co-chairman of the committee, Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi (APC, Ekiti North), told the NTA DG to ensure that the three affected officials of the NTA on the joint venture, step aside in his own interest. “This is very necessary and this committee will follow it up because Nigeria and Nigerians are being short-changed through the joint venture.” Adeola said.

