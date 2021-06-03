MTF Academy announces entry for Class of 2022

MultiChoice, a leading Pay TV service provider in Nigeria has announced the call to entry for its sought-after film and TV training programme, MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy. The call is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in film to apply for the exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills. The application to MTF West Africa is open to only Nigerians and Ghanaians from 1 June to 30 June, 2021 and is to be completed on https://cte. multichoicetalentfactory. com/Home/MTFHome.”

“The MTF Academy is our commitment to the future of our industry and gives young Nigerians the chance to hone their television and film production skills through a world-class training programme. After two successful years, we are proud to announce a new call-to-entry and look forward to meeting the next generation of film makers,” says John Ugbe, CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria. Launched in May 2018, the MTF Academy has so far given 40 students the chance to harness their expertise in film and TV, moulding them into skilled industry professionals.

