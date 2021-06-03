News

MTF Academy announces entry for Class of 2022

Posted on Author BLESSING INNOCENT Comment(0)

MultiChoice, a leading Pay TV service provider in Nigeria has announced the call to entry for its sought-after film and TV training programme, MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy. The call is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in film to apply for the exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills. The application to MTF West Africa is open to only Nigerians and Ghanaians from 1 June to 30 June, 2021 and is to be completed on https://cte. multichoicetalentfactory. com/Home/MTFHome.”

“The MTF Academy is our commitment to the future of our industry and gives young Nigerians the chance to hone their television and film production skills through a world-class training programme. After two successful years, we are proud to announce a new call-to-entry and look forward to meeting the next generation of film makers,” says John Ugbe, CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria. Launched in May 2018, the MTF Academy has so far given 40 students the chance to harness their expertise in film and TV, moulding them into skilled industry professionals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: PDP govs meet today in Ibadan

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Fifteen state governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet today in Ibadan, Oyo State, to discuss the state of affairs of the nation and of the party.   A statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, said the meeting will focus on the general […]
News

Pest control experts want tax harmonisation

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Pest Control operators in Lagos State yesterday sought the intervention of the Lagos State Government on the harmonization of taxes levied by some local government councils. They said a situation where different charge regimes are in place in different local council areas does not bode well for their business. The body called on the appropriate […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19 2nd wave: Halt NIN registration over rising infections, NMA tells FG

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi, Muritala Ayinla (Lagos) Steve Uzoechi (Owerri) and Emmanuel Masha (Port Harcourt)

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch has called on the Federal Government to reconsider halting its earlier directive to Nigerians to register for the National Identity Number (NIN) for linking it with their telephone lines to avoid being cut off from various telecommunication networks.   Making the call in an exclusive interview with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica