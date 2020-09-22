News

MTF holds Webinar on ‘Pitching: The Art of Story-Selling’

In continuation of its virtual learning programme, the MultiChoice Talent Factory will on Thursday host a global Webinar on “Pitching Ideas: The Art of Story-Selling.”

 

The online session will be facilitated by the Academy Director (West Africa), Femi Odugbemi. The session offers emerging content creators in the film and television industry an insight into practical ways to pitch their story ideas and the structure of a strong pitch document.

 

According to MTF Academy Director, the webinar is part of MultiChoice’s mission to assist emerging creative in the film and TV industry, master the art of story-selling.

 

“These young creative minds would get to understand how to shape their loglines, synopsis and presenting with the right kind of energy to spark interest in your project ideas” Odugbemi explained.

 

The webinar which is part of a series of industry presentations to upskill via our MTF Portal is also designed to help the next generation of African storytellers’ address industry concerns such as access to pitching opportunities at MultiChoice’s Africa Magic Channels.

