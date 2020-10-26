MTN, 9mobile get National Roaming Service approval

Telecoms regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has granted approval for two mobile network operators (MNOs) to carry out a trial on National Roaming Service for three months.

The two telecoms companies are Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Nigeria and the Emerging Markets Telecommunication Service Limited (EMTS), trading as 9Mobile in Nigeria.

With this approval, EMTS and MTN are expected to configure their networks to begin test and simulation for customer experience. The trial approval covers a few local governments, designated as the National Roaming geographic area, in Ondo State.

According to NCC, the trial, which commenced on August 1, 2020, is to end by October 31, 2020. Roaming Service enables a mobile subscriber to automatically make and receive voice calls, send and receive data, or access other services when travelling outside a particular network geographical area by utilising the network coverage of other networks with roaming arrangements to access service.

According to the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the primary objective of the National Roaming Service trial is to encourage network resource sharing among operators.

Like this: Like Loading...