Business

MTN, Airtel receive 58.2m NINs from subscribers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Telecommunications operators, MTN and Airtel, said they had received a total of 58.2 million National Identification Numbers (NINs) from their subscribers. This figure, according to the telcos, was as of April 30, 2021. Specifically, MTN, which is the largest operator by subscriber number, said it had received 35 million NINs as of last month, while Airtel recorded 23.2 million submissions.

 

The collection of NINs by the telecom operators followed government’s order to the effect that the Subscribers Identity Module (SIM) registration database should be linked with that of NIN database.

 

While government had earlier fixed February 19, 2021, as deadline for the linkage, after which unlinked lines would be blocked, it had extended the deadlines several times, the current being June 30.

 

Speaking on the efforts of the telecom operator in compliance with government policy, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola, said the company had been collaborating with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to update subscriber records with the National Identity Number (NIN).

 

“Thus far, more than 35 million subscribers have submitted their NINs as of 30 April, 2021, representing approximately 50 per cent of our subscriber base and 63 per cent of service revenue. We are also actively supporting government’s NIN enrolment programme, with 182 points of enrolment active across the country. We are working with NIMC to increase the enrolment centres to provide an access point for as many Nigerian as possible,” he said.

 

Airtel, in its latest financial report, also disclosed that it had received NINs from 23.2  posmillion subscribers. “To date, out of Airtel Nigeria’s 42.0 million active customers, we have collated NIN information for 23.2 million active mobile customers,” the company said.

 

Airtel, however, noted that it had to verify the collected NINs from NIMC to complete the registration process. “For the still significant proportion of the population and our customers that do not have a NIN, we have opened enrolment centres in collaboration with NIMC and we are in the process of rolling out thousands of devices to further NIN enrolment.

 

We continue to work closely with the government to ensure full compliance,” the company stated  While noting that the initial ban on acquisition of customers affectedd its customer base, leading to loss of 2.5 million subscriptions, it said the action had little impact on its revenue.

 

“Natural churn in the customer base led to a loss of 2.5 million active mobile customers between January and March this year. However, the financial impact has been minimal, with continued revenue growth in Nigeria, due largely to the significantly lower ARPU of the churned base and increased usage by the active base.

 

“In April, NCC announced that it would allow new customer enrolment to recommence from certified outlets Airtel Nigeria has so far received interim approvals for 800 outlets and new customer registrations have recommenced in those outlets accordingly,” it stated.

 

Announcing another extension of the NIN-SIM linkage exercise earlier this month, government had noted that the postponement earlier from May 6 deadline was based on the request by stakeholders for an extension till June 30, 2021 to make it easier for all citizens and legal residents to register.

“Furthermore, the telecom providers and other enrolment agents have also opened several centres across the country to make it easier for eligible citizens and residents to obtain and link their NINs

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

‘Communication tax’ll jeopardise Nigeria’s 70% broadband target’

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Global coalition, Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI), has advised the Nigerian government not to pass its Communication Service Tax (CST) Bill into law. The body in its review of the bill said the nine per cent tax being proposed on communication services would jeopardise the country’s target of 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025. […]
Business

Farmers to access new drought resistant maize

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Executive Director/Chief Executive, Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Mohammed Ishiyaku, has said it is collaborating with the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) to develop a new variety of maize with capacity for pest resistance and drought tolerance. He said the proposed variety, known as Tela Maize- – a Genetically […]
Business

NAICOM vows to sustain FG’s confidence in insurance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the confidence recently expressed by the Federal Government in the nation’s insurance industry, the management of National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has promised to sustain the tempo in order to make insurance occupy its rightful place in the economy.   Disclosing this on Thursday during a seminar organised for insurance journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica