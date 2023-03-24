MTN AND TECNO COLLABORATE TO LAUNCH THE ULTIMATE SPARK 10 5G SMARTPHONE

TECNO partnered with MTN Nigeria, the largest telecommunications operator in the country, to launch the SPARK 10 5G smartphone as part of efforts to drive digital inclusion and make fast internet accessible to all. The press briefing for this collaboration was held today at The Jewel Aeida, Lekki Lagos.

The SPARK 10 5G is the latest addition to TECNO’s Spark series. It has advanced features that appeal to tech-savvy consumers who demand high-speed internet connectivity, a fast processor, and a long-lasting battery.

Its 6.8-inch HD+ display delivers clear, vivid visuals, while the 50 MP AI quad-camera allows users to capture stunning photos and videos in any lighting condition.

The partnership between TECNO and MTN Nigeria aims to provide Nigerians with a top-of-the-range smartphone that will deliver 5G connectivity and exceptional performance. TECNO will provide cutting-edge technology and design to make 5G-enabled phones available to Nigerians. With this partnership, Nigerians can experience ultrafast MTN 5G connectivity with low latency on their TECNO SPARK 10.

At the press briefing, TECNO’s Marketing Manager said, “the partnership highlights their commitment to providing Nigerians with the latest technology that enhances their mobile experience.”

The SPARK 10 5G is available in all TECNO-authorized stores nationwide, and customers who purchase the device will enjoy up to 5GB and an additional 11GB of FREE data.

