MTN applauds efforts of Eagles at AFCON

The official communications partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), MTN Nigeria, has applauded the Super Eagles for their efforts at AFCON 2021. The Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Olutokun Toriola, commended the players and coaching crew for putting up a great performance at the tournament and reiterated the brand’s support.

“We applaud the Super Eagles for putting up inspiring performances at the Nations cup, the team did their absolute best and we are proud of them. We have a World Cup to prepare for, and we will support them all the way.” On September 2, 2021, MTN Nigeria signed a three-year multi-millionnaira partnership deal with the Nigerian Football Federation and was announced as the official communications partner for the Super Eagles and other National Teams. According to Olukotun Toriola, “Through this partnership, MTN is building a sustainable legacy of support, collaboration and exciting soccer experiences for Nigerians.” In the spirit of providing exciting football experience for Nigerians, MTN Nigeria, will continue its partnership with 140 viewing centers across the company allowing Nigerians to experience the passion of the sport with fans.

 

