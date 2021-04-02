MTN appreciates NFF for opportunity to serve Nigeria

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the corporate headquarter of one of the leading telecommunication company in the country, MTN, after the company assisted the federation with two state of the art ferries that conveyed the Super Eagles to Port Novo for last weekend Africa Cup of Nations qualifier game against Benin Republic. Speaking during the visit, the president of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, said it didn’t take the new CEO of MTN, Karl Olutokun Toriola, much time to respond to their request.

While the newly appointed member of the FIFA Council thanked the organization for their support, the company CEO quickly changed the narratives, as he said they should be the one thanking the federation for allowing them to serve the country. “We at the MTN want to thank the federation for giving us the opportunity to serve the country in our own little way,” he said.

“It was supposed to be the other way around, but we are humble at MTN that the leadership of NFF could pay us visit today (Thursday), we are going to return the visit soon. “We want to expand our relationship with football and what a better way to start with Super Eagles, the biggest brand in the country.”

