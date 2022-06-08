MTN as investors’ cash cow

With the recent N5 trillion valuation, MTN Nigeria, listed on the Main Board of the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX), is now investors delight

Nigeria’s telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, is now worth N5 trillion, making it more valuable than all banks, insurance companies and the entire financial services companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange combined. MTN Nigeria closed with a total market capitalisation of N5.068 trillion on Friday, June 3, making it the third most capitalised stock on the Nigerian Exchange. MTN Nigeria now joining Airtel and Dangote Cement, all members of the SWOOT to be worth more than the financial services sector. MTN was briefly the most capitalised stock two weeks ago when the share price was trading at N264 per share valuing it at N5.3 trillion. However, Airtel and Dangote Cement prices have since risen, while MTN shed some of its gains. MTN Nigeria belongs to a category of companies termed SWOOTs by Nairametrics, which means Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira. Other members of the group include Airtel Africa (N5.5 trillion) Dangote Cement (N5.1 trillion), BUA Cement (N2.5 trillion), Nestle (N1.1 trillion) and BUA Food (N1 trillion).

MTN valuation vs financial services companies

Shares of MTN have been on the rise since the beginning of the year, starting from about N197 to as high as N270 last week. The share spike, which is also largely driven by MTN’s blistering 2021 FY results and 2022 first-quarter results, took it past N5 trillion during the week, joining Airtel and Dangote Cement as the only three stocks worth over N5 trillion in Nigeria. The entire Nigerian financial services sector, which includes banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions, is valued at a combined N4 trillion. With an over N1 trillion gap between MTN’s valuation and that of financial services companies, the telecom giant is now firmly more valued than all of them and will have to experience a 20 per cent dip in share price to fall below.

MTN’s share price up 51.38%

in one year While Airtel, valued at over N5.5 trillion is also more valuable than all the financial services firms, MTN is more significant as the company’s financials represent income generated from Nigeria alone. Airtel’s income includes that of other sub-Saharan African countries even though the income of Nigeria is dominant with about 40 per cent of revenues.

Why telcos are more valuable

A combination of factors explain why MTN and even Airtel are more valuable than the Nigerian financial services sector, including banks. While banks have been declaring impressive profits, telcos have gone further by not just declaring profits but achieving double-digit growth projections for other sectors of their market, especially data. With over 199 million active mobile subscribers, telcos have the customer base and demand that will continue to drive up revenues and profits in years to come. Apart from data, telcos also have the capacity and funding to veer into other sectors of the economy, starting with banking. The recent MOMO license obtained by MTN opens up a new source of revenue for the organisation. Asides, from their growth prospects, telcos also have better control of their margins and returns. Unlike the financial services sector, telcos deliver over 100 per cent return on average equity of about 20 per cent. MTN reported a return on average equity of 134 per cent in 2021. Apart from fundamentals, Nigerian banks also have billions in shares trading with much higher liquidity when compared to telcos due to the high proportion of single owners of the shares of the banks, compared to telcos. For instance, Zenith Bank has about 643,965 shareholders, compared to MTN’s 10,931 as of end 2021. Also, whilst two shareholders own 15 per cent of Zenith Bank, one shareholder owns 76 per cent of MTN.

Impact of Nigeria’s economy

It is also not surprising that MTN has now eclipsed the entire financial service sector in market valuation. According to Nigeria’s GDP data, the telecommunications sector had a nominal GDP of N14.1 trillion as of December 2021, compared to N5.3 trillion for the entire financial services sector. 10 years ago, telecommunication sector has a nominal GDP of N5.3 trillion, while banks had a GDP nominal size of N1.49 trillion. Meanwhile, Airtel Africa Plc’s share price appreciated by 5.00 per cent to stand at N1,470 per share at the end of the trading week, with a market capitalisation of N5.52 trillion. Airtel Africa Plc ended the week as the most capitalised company on the exchange once again, vying for the position with Dangote Cement Plc. Airtel Africa Plc, telecom giant, has released its 2021 ninemonth unaudited financial statement revealing a 22.5 per cent growth in revenue from $2.85 billion in 2020 to $3.49 billion in the current period. Net profit for the ninemonth period appreciated significantly by 97.3 per cent from $261 million in 2020 to $514 million.

Nestle Nigeria Plc

Nestle Nigeria Plc’s share price declined by 2.68 per cent to close the week at N1,401.40 per share, amidst sell-offs and buy-interests during the trading week. The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company currently has a market capitalisation of N1.11 trillion. Nestle Nigeria Plc is one of the two companies under the NGX Consumer goods Index to be worth over a trillion. The Q1 2022 financial result revealed a profit of N17.98 billion, representing a 45 per cent increase from the prior-year period as revenue grew by 26 per cent. Earnings per share for the period was at N22.68. Other companies under the SWOOT classification remained unchanged in share prices and their performances are summarized thus:

BUA Cement Plc

BUA Cement Plc’s share price remained unchanged to close at N74.25, with the market capitalization standing at N2.51 trillion at the end of the trading week. The company’s Q1 2022 financial report revealed revenue of N96.99 billion, reflecting a growth of 58 per cent from N61.19 billion in 2021. Similarly, net income increased by N11 billion, reflecting a 48 per cent increase from N22.37 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, to N33.144 billion in the current period.

BUA Foods Plc

BUA Foods Plc’s share price remained unchanged as well to close at N57.90, with the market capitalisation standing at N1.04 trillion in market value at the end of the trading week. BUA Foods was newly listed company on the exchange in January 2022, however, the Q1 2022 financial result revealed a 19 per cent growth in profit after tax from N22.84 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 to N22.84 billion in the period reported. The FMCG company reported revenue of N90.07 billion, reflecting a growth of 28.30 per cent from N70.20 billion in the corresponding period of 2021.

Dangote Cement Plc

Dangote Cement Plc’s share price stood unchanged to close at N300.00 at the end of the trading week as the company’s market capitalization stood at N5.11 trillion. The company, which is a competitor of Bua Cement Plc and Wapco Plc, has a total market capitalisation of N5.11 trillion. Dangote Cement Plc is the third most-valued company quoted on the exchange and makes up roughly 26 per cent of the total market capitalisation of all stocks worth over one trillion. The Q1 2022 financial result revealed a profit of N105.85 billion during the period, representing an 18 per cent increase Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, Revenue for the period stood at N413.18 billion, a 24.20 per cent increase from the corresponding period of 2021.

