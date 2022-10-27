Business

MTN, BCN, MainOne, others join TTSWG

Big telecom companies including MTN, Backbone Connectivity Network (BCN), Hewlett Packard (HP), IHS (Nigeria) Limited, Mobicure, Suburban Fibre Co., Najcom Technologies, Smile, Mainone, Zinox, Royal Power And Energy Limited (Rpe), Gdi Innovations And Phase3 Telecom have joined a telecom body, Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG).

TTSWG, a Nigerian pro-technology and non-governmental organisation that advocates for sustainability in the ICT sector, which recently launched its secretariat in Lagos, is an organisation that utilises the unified effort of several key telecommunications and technology establishments to call for better practices towards sustainability. While welcoming the new members, the group expressed delight and readiness to work with the new member organisations. Speaking about the benefits members stand to gain, a senior consultant at the group’s secretariat, Elizabeth Odeniyi, said: “TTSWG offers numerous benefits for members. One of which is access to networking opportunities with other industry players, regulators, and key industry decision-makers. In addition, TTSWG offers its members the opportunity to define the sustainability direction for the telecommunication and technology industries.

“The new member organisations are key telecommunications and technology giants with invaluable industry experience and are involved in transforming the ICT sector by adopting sustainable practices. “The synergy among the member organisations is formed to address various business and national issues by mobilising human and material capital available to stakeholders in the sector to ensure sustainable practices that will have a national impact. In other words, they align with TTSWG’s vision for Nigeria to be an inspiration to other developing countries in adopting sustainability best practices.”

 

