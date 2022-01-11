Sports

MTN CEO, others hit Cameroon to support Eagles

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya, GAROUA, CAMEROON Comment(0)

MTN Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, alongside the Federal Government delegation led by the Lagos State Governor  Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will today hit Garoua, Cameroon, to cheer the Super Eagles of Nigeria to victory against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations. The communication giant is the Super Eagles official communication company and the CEO has urged the team to go all out for a win in the game. “As a company, we are committed to supporting Nigerian’s passions and are confident that our Super Eagles will do the nation proud. We stand proudly with fellow Nigerians in full support of the team because ‘This is Naija Where Football Lives’,” said Toriola. On September 2, 2021, MTN Nigeria signed a three-year multi-million naira partnership deal with the NFF and was announced as the official communications partner for the Super Eagles and other National Teams. According to Toriola, at the signing ceremony, “Through this partnership, MTN is building a sustainable legacy of support, collaboration and exciting soccer experiences for Nigerians.”

 

