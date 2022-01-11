MTN CEO, others hit Cameroon to support Eagles

MTN Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, alongside the Federal Government delegation led by the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will today hit Garoua, Cameroon, to cheer the Super Eagles of Nigeria to victory against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations. The communication giant is the Super Eagles official communication company and the CEO has urged the team to go all out for a win in the game. “As a company, we are committed to supporting Nigerian’s passions and are confident that our Super Eagles will do the nation proud. We stand proudly with fellow Nigerians in full support of the team because ‘This is Naija Where Football Lives’,” said Toriola. On September 2, 2021, MTN Nigeria signed a three-year multi-million naira partnership deal with the NFF and was announced as the official communications partner for the Super Eagles and other National Teams. According to Toriola, at the signing ceremony, “Through this partnership, MTN is building a sustainable legacy of support, collaboration and exciting soccer experiences for Nigerians.”
Related Articles
National Principals’ Cup: Finalists begin hostilities today
Ogundiya It will be the battle of the best in Abuja starting from today as the finalists begin hostilities in the National Principal Cup with Track and Field taking the centre stage in the morning. North West winners, Fosta Academy Abuja, North Central Champions, Christ Comprehensive Mrinka, Kaduna, South West Kings, Orile Comprehensive High […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Iheanacho, Ndidi make history as Leicester win first FA Cup
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, have won their first FA Cup title with Leicester City. The Foxes’ 52 years wait for an FA Cup title came to an end on Saturday after beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Wembley Stadium, London after Youri Tielemans produced one of the great cup final […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Klopp compares vaccine refusal to drink-driving
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp likened refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine to drink-driving, saying such people endanger others. Klopp said he took the vaccine to protect not just himself but “all the people around me”. The 54-year-old also said that 99% of his Liverpool players are vaccinated and that he did not have to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)