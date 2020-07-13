MTN expands mobile insurance with new products

O

ne upside of lockdown is that my smartphone rarely leaves my desk and as a result, it hasn’t hit the floor at all in the last four months.

That having been said, accidents do happen and if you’re an MTN customer the mobile network has introduced three new mobile device insurance offerings.

These are screen repair only, accident cover only and theft or loss cover only.

“These offers are aimed at significantly lowering the cost of insuring devices as customers won’t be obligated to cover for all risks in just one monthly premium,” said chief of mobile financial services at MTN South Africa, Felix Kamenga, in a press release.

The packages above are available for all tablets, laptops, smartwatches and smartphones purchased through MTN.

Customers who have recently purchased a device are eligible for these insurance packages provided they are not older than 30 days old and have no damage.

