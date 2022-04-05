MTN Foundation invests N3bn scholarship on 4,204 science, blind students

As part of efforts and determination to promote academic excellence and boost the education of the blind students in higher institutions of learning, the MTN Foundation, under its MTN Foundation Scholarship, has in the last 11 years disbursed over N3 billion as scholarships to 4,204 students across Nigerian universities.

This is as no fewer than 138 students, comprising of blind students were awarded scholarships for their university education at this year’s edition of the 11th edition of the MTN Foundation Award and Alumni Induction ceremony, which took place at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The scholarship awards in three categories – Science students instituted in 2009; Blind students set up in 2011 and Top 10 scores in UTME also instituted in 2020, according to MTN Foundation Executive Secretary, Mrs. Odunayo Sanya, is part of the corporate social responsibility (CRS) initiatives of the MTN, the mobile telecommunication provider, to impact the society and community positively.

She noted that the excellent performance of the MTN Foundation Scholarship students and alumni has continued to spur the organization to do more, even as she challenged the beneficiaries to work hard in order to sustain the scholarship opportunities.

To qualify for the scholarship, Mrs. Sanya, who recalled that over 50,000 applications were received throughout the federation for this year’s edition, said the students should have a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 points in order to remain or sustain the scholarship.

She congratulated the recipients, saying they should count themselves lucky to be one of the beneficiaries of the merit-driven scholarship scheme. Also, the Director of MTN Foundation, Mr. Denis Okoro, praised the students for their resilience in the education, saying “you are here today because of your academic excellence and merit, as the MTN Foundation Scholarship is based on merit.”

While advising the beneficiaries to maintain a record of academic excellence that qualified them for the scholarships, he said the scholarship is “a new phase in your relationship with MTN Foundation,” stressing that the N3 billion invested on them MTN Foundation Alumni in the last 11 years has not been a loss to the Foundation.

“We have invested in the future of our children. And, you should be assured that when MTN Foundation backs you, your legs will not touch the ground. We will back and support you,” Okoro assured the new recipients, and counseled them to develop themselves in leadership qualities that God has given them.

The Director, who reiterated the determination of the MTN Foundation to continue to invest hugely on the future of Nigerian children, described the scholarship as the beginning of partnership for progress, saying as the future leaders, the students were being equipped with the right opportunities to be agents of change in the society.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...