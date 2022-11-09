MTN Foundation Launches Y’ellopreneur

The MTN Foundation in partnership with the Bank of Industry and the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) has officially launched the first phase of the Y’ellopreneur programme for female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. This was disclosed yesterday, at a media event in Ikoyi. The Y’ellopreneur initiative is designed to build the entrepreneurial skills of 500 women, through capacity-building sessions that will run for four weeks. The outstanding 150 entrepreneurs with recommended bankable businesses will be supported with an equipment loan of up to N2 million each at a fixed interest rate of 2.5% and 36 months repayment duration. The programme is focused on advancing women’s development in the area of entrepreneurship through capacity building, advisory and business support services. Giving the opening remark at the media event, Director, MTN Foundation, Dr. Mosun Belo- Olusoga, highlighted the impact the Y’ellopreneur initiative will have on women-owned businesses in Nigeria.

