MTN Foundation Launches Y’ellopreneur

The MTN Foundation in partnership with the Bank of Industry and the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) has officially launched the first phase of the Y’ellopreneur programme for female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. This was disclosed yesterday, at a media event in Ikoyi. The Y’ellopreneur initiative is designed to build the entrepreneurial skills of 500 women, through capacity-building sessions that will run for four weeks. The outstanding 150 entrepreneurs with recommended bankable businesses will be supported with an equipment loan of up to N2 million each at a fixed interest rate of 2.5% and 36 months repayment duration. The programme is focused on advancing women’s development in the area of entrepreneurship through capacity building, advisory and business support services. Giving the opening remark at the media event, Director, MTN Foundation, Dr. Mosun Belo- Olusoga, highlighted the impact the Y’ellopreneur initiative will have on women-owned businesses in Nigeria.
Related Articles
Oyetola lifts curfew to fast track economic activities
A 10-hour curfew imposed on the people of Osun State was yesterday lifted by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Oyetola said that the 8p.m. to 6a.m.curfew was cancelled having observed that residents of the state had fully cooperated and complied with the government’s directives. A statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obaseki approves 2021 promotions for workers
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has approved 2021 promotions for workers in the state’s civil and public service. The approval was disclosed in a letter dated September 28, 2021 and signed by the Functioning Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Establishment, Training and Manpower Services, Mrs. F.A.O Edwards on behalf of the Edo State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osun guber: Tinubu congratulates Oyetola on election victory
National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday congratulated Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on his victory in the state’s governorship election held on February 18. Tinubu in a statement he personally signed, said Oyetola’s victory across the 322 wards in Osun State was an affirmation of his sterling performance […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)