News

MTN Foundation Launches Y’ellopreneur

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The MTN Foundation in partnership with the Bank of Industry and the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) has officially launched the first phase of the Y’ellopreneur programme for female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. This was disclosed yesterday, at a media event in Ikoyi. The Y’ellopreneur initiative is designed to build the entrepreneurial skills of 500 women, through capacity-building sessions that will run for four weeks. The outstanding 150 entrepreneurs with recommended bankable businesses will be supported with an equipment loan of up to N2 million each at a fixed interest rate of 2.5% and 36 months repayment duration. The programme is focused on advancing women’s development in the area of entrepreneurship through capacity building, advisory and business support services. Giving the opening remark at the media event, Director, MTN Foundation, Dr. Mosun Belo- Olusoga, highlighted the impact the Y’ellopreneur initiative will have on women-owned businesses in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyetola lifts curfew to fast track economic activities

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

A 10-hour curfew imposed on the people of Osun State was yesterday lifted by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Oyetola said that the 8p.m. to 6a.m.curfew was cancelled having observed that residents of the state had fully cooperated and complied with the government’s directives. A statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, […]
News

Obaseki approves 2021 promotions for workers

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN CITY

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has approved 2021 promotions for workers in the state’s civil and public service.   The approval was disclosed in a letter dated September 28, 2021 and signed by the Functioning Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Establishment, Training  and Manpower Services, Mrs. F.A.O Edwards on behalf of the Edo State […]
News

Osun guber: Tinubu congratulates Oyetola on election victory

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday congratulated Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on his victory   in the state’s governorship election held on February 18. Tinubu in a statement he personally signed, said Oyetola’s victory across the 322 wards in Osun State was an affirmation of his sterling performance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica