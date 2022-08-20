Arts & Entertainments

MTN Foundation to sponsor 15th edition of Life in My City Arts Festival

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The MTN Foundation through its youth empowerment initiative is sponsoring the 15th edition of the Life in My City Arts Festival (LIMCAF). LIMCAF is an annual visual arts festival targeted at Nigerian youths, who submit their artwork for review by a panel of judges, after which shortlisted entries will participate in regional and national competitions.

Following the call for entry and submissions received, regional exhibitions are currently being held across the country in eight cities including Benin, Abuja, Ondo, Ibadan, Lagos, Uyo, Enugu and Port-Harcourt, between July 22 and September 23. The yearly competitive visual arts event was created to encourage and empower young Nigerian artists under the age of 35. Speaking at the exhibition in Lagos, Executive Director, LIMCAF, Mr. Kevin Ejiofor, said the festival would help make young artists earn a living from their creativity.

“Art is a way of life and everybody appreciates it, if not, how do you choose the colour of your clothes or the style of your hair? It’s just that not everyone knows how to manifest it. Art is not just the hanging on the wall as what is hanging on the wall is an interpretation of the life the artist lives by bringing it closer to make meaning out of it.

“This year, we had over 200 entries, and we are grateful to all our sponsors for making this year’s competition a reality, especially the MTN Foundation, who is our major sponsor this year,” he said. Director, MTN Foundation, Dennis Okoro, said that MTN Foundation is committed to promoting young talents through various initiatives, one of which is the art festival. He went on to encourage the artists, noting; “You are creative and you not winning this competition don’t reduce your creativity.” He further encouraged the artists to be courageous and never feel intimidated by other professions. “Whenever you come to the realm of art, know that you are the best creative talent nature can have. Never feel inferior to any profession,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Man’s tongue bitten off by 65-year-old woman he attempted raping

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

In South Africa, A 33-year-old man had his tongue bitten off by a 65-year-old woman who he allegedly tried to rape at her home in Tsomo Mission, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. The provincial police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci, who confirmed the development on Thursday said the man was tracked down and arrested last […]
Arts & Entertainments

American actor, Kevin Hart, gifts Nick Cannon condom vending machine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ifeoma Ononye Popular American comedian and actor, Kevin Hart recently sent a condom vending machine to American rapper, actor and television host, Nick Cannon as a gift after he and his model partner announced they are expecting a child together. The baby on the way would be Nick Cannon’s number 8 after losing a […]
Arts & Entertainments

Idris Elba: COVID-19 had ‘traumatic’ effect on my mental state

Posted on Author Reporter

  Idris Elba has said having coronavirus had a “traumatic” impact on him mentally. The actor and his wife Sabrina Dhowre tested positive for COVID-19 early in the outbreak, reports Sky News He says he is now “fully recovered” and feeling “lucky to be alive and thankful for being able to kick” the virus, in an interview […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica