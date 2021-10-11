MTN gets approval to issue N89.999bn bond

MTN Nigerian Communications Plc has said that it plans to issue up to N89.999 billion series 11 bond under its debut N200 billion bond issuance programme.

According to a statement signed by Uto Ukpanah, the Company Secretary, MTN Nigeria obtained the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the Series II 10-Year Fixed Rate Bond (Series II Bond) announced on September 21, 2021.

The Series II Bond represents the completion of the N200 billion registered shelf programme. In addition, the bond issuance continues to reinforce MTN Nigeria’s strategy of diversifying its funding sources.

The telecom firm recently paid over N71.97 billion to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to renew its Unified Access Service (UAS) license and Spectrum license for wireless local loop in the 900MHz and 1800MHZ band. This was disclosed by MTN Nigeria via a statement also issued and signed by Ukpanah and obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

According to the company, the licenses, which expired on August 31, 2021, have now been renewed for a further ten-year period, starting on September 1, 2021.

The regulator (NCC) acknowledged the receipt of the sum of N71.6 billion for the spectrum licence, and N374.6 million for the UAS licence in settlement of their invoices for the period 1st of September 2021 to 31 August, 2031. The CEO of MTN Nigeria,

Karl Toriola, said: ‘’Renew-ing our licences for another ten years is very important to our business and enables us to continue to provide services to ensure the benefits of a modern connected life for our prople.

MTN Nigeria is delighted with its strong partnership with the NCC and looks forward to working closely with the Commission, and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, to accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.’’

The Nigerian Communications Commission recently refuted claims that it has renewed the unified access service license of MTN Nigeria.

The refutal was made after a news report claimed that the mobile operating license of MTN has been renewed by the Commission for another period of ten years.

