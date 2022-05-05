MTN gives N3bn scholarships to 4,000 youths

One of the telecoms companies in Nigeria, MTN, said it had awarded N3 billion worth of scholarship to 4,000 students in the past 11 years. This was revealed by MTN Foundation while giving scholarship to another 370 young Nigerians recently in Abuja, Lagos and Owerri. The scholarships were given to 300 science and technology students, 60 blind students and 10 top best scoring UTME students.

The awardees in Lagos, Abuja and Owerri received N200,000 each for the first installment. Nathaniel Nnate Ukwa, also known as Mr. Blind Nigeria, and a recipient of the MTN Scholarship for the blind, expressed his excitement about receiving the scholarship, and how it would play a significant role in helping him secure a good education despite being visually impaired.

“As the popular saying goes, many are called but few are chosen. I am super excited to be among the chosen few to be a recipient of the MTN Foundation scholarship this year. As visually impaired students, the cost of our materials is high and to be included in society as a student, we need to get a lot of materials to aid our studies. Therefore, this scholarship means a lot to me,” Nathaniel said. The Foundation said the scholarship for Science and Technology Students and Blind students is part of the MTN Foundation’s Youth Empowerment initiative.

