MTN, Glo, Airtel, others’ employees hit 7,750

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro
  • 97.6% Nigerians, 2.4% expatriates

 

 

 

The number of workers employed by mobile network operators in the country rose to 7,750 at the end of 2019, New Telegraph has learnt.

 

According to data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), this figure represents the entire staff strength of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, 9mobile, Smile Communications, and Ntel.

 

Compared with the reported number of staff in 2018, which stood at 7,567, the telcos employed additional 183 hands in 2019, representing a 2.4 per cent increase in staff strength.

 

A breakdown of the employed staff figure showed that the indigenous telecom operator, Globacom, had the largest staff strength in the period under review.

The industry data showed Globacom’s employees increased from 3,302 in 2018, to 3,324 in 2019. MTN Nigeria, which is the largest operator by subscriber number, came second in terms of staff strength.

 

The telco increased its staff from 1,714 in 2018 to 1,885 in 2019. 9mobile came third in terms of staff strength as the number of its employees at the end of 2019 stood at 1,316. This was, however, a decrease in employed staff from 1,405 recorded in the preceding year.

 

Airtel, on the other hand, increased its staff strength from 579 in 2018 to 612 in 2019. Ntel also increased its employees from 358 in 2018 to 428 in 2019. Smile Communications, however, recorded a decrease in staff strength from 2019 in 2018 to 185 at the end of last year.

 

Further analysis of the data showed that 7,561, representing 97.6 per cent of the total employed staff by the six telecom companies were Nigerians, while 189, representing 2.4 per cent of the total figure were expatriates.

 

A further breakdown in this category revealed that 4,986 of the Nigerian staff are males while the outstanding 2,575 are females.

 

Similarly, 185 are male expatriates and four are female expatriates. The data showed that the Nigerian telecom industry is still male-dominated as over 62 per cent of the workforce in the industry are males while the remaining are females.

