Business

MTN, Google, Microsoft train entrepreneurs on digital marketing

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

No fewer than 3,000 young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 years were recently trained on the use of digital marketing tools and social media to grow their businesses online. The training was organised by MTN Foundation’s ICT and Business Skill platform. It was designed for those who have managed a micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) for at least two years, with participants drawn from Kogi, Adamawa, Jigawa, Anambra, Cross River and Lagos states. The two-week training, which began with Google on virtual platform, focused on how business owners could set up and optimise their Google My Business (GMB) listing.

They were also trained on how to plan their digital marketing strategy and leverage social media channels and email marketing in their business. Oluwatumise Ife-Abidakun, one of the instructors, said she believed the event has been very rewarding to the participants. “The participants already had a basic knowledge of the things taught; an example was setting Google My Business listing. However, most of the participants were just hearing them for the first time. Therefore, it created an opportunity for them to learn something new during the training,” she said. The second training session was in partnership with Microsoft and it ran for one week.

The final training was led by John Oparaji from Tech- 4dev and Promise Ederagobor. It focused on Microsoft tools, especially PowerPoint, as participants were taught the different uses of Microsoft PowerPoint and how to efficiently use the tool to advance their respective businesses. Speaking on the training, Oparaji said the feedbacks received from the participants had been positive, saying the participants were well interested in the programme as many of them appreciated the efforts of the MTN Foundation.

“The participants asked questions, worked on what they learned, gave feedback and asked more questions for clarity,” he said. After the presentation by the training instructors, some participants used the same medium to commend the MTN Foundation and the partners, Google and Microsoft, for the training opportunity and provision during the training.

 

