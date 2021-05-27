Business

MTN introduces automated recharging service

MTN Nigeria has announced the introduction of MTN Auto Top- Up, a solution designed to help customers manage their airtime and data availability needs more seamlessly by setting a time or threshold for automatic airtime and data recharges. Commenting on how central the overall subscriber experience is to MTN’s innovation drive, Adekunle Adebiyi, Chief Sales & Distribution Officer, said: “We are committed to providing a superior experience for our customers by addressing their pain points, meeting their needs, and creating value. “We understand that getting disconnected due to insufficient airtime or data is inconvenient and can be embarrassing, so, we introduced the Auto Top-Up, which eliminates the issue. “The Auto Top-Up solution gives MTN’s customers complete control to easily manage their airtime with a simple and secure single sign-on and set-up process. It is accessible via MTN Web, USSD, and MyMTN App enabling new and existing subscribers to activate Auto Top- Up, manage threshold and payment preferences, review transaction logs, add beneficiaries and cancel Auto Top- Up whenever they wish.” He added that once a customer had input their topup preferences, Auto Top-Up monitors their balance and, using payment details provided, ensures that top-ups recur automatically according to selected criteria.

