MTN Junior Tennis: Amasiani cries his way to Boys 10 title as SPRF hits N7m

cried his way to the Boys 10 title outlasting Adepoju Basit from the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club 9 – 8. Amasiani, 9, had taken off to a good start leading 4 – 1 in the pro-set when Basit, 10, cheered on by club members and teammates started a comeback that saw the gap close to 4 – 5.

Amasiani flustered by the one-sided support and perceived bad calls from the chair umpire, cried intermittently to his mother, Judith, who encouraged him to play on. The match was subsequently moved to a backcourt and the umpire changed.

Away from the centre court and a new umpire, the very talented leftie calmed down and saved a match point to finally achieve a hard-earned victory. His older brother, Chudubem who celebrated his 11th birthday during the championship with all the players and coaches and parents, was not so lucky as one of Nigeria’s most promising junior talents, Murewa Egbeyemi, from Lagos put some distance in their emerging rivalry by winning 9-4.

The Boys 16s defending champion, Seun Ogunsakin, was upset by his perennial rival, Mubarak Ganiyu in a very closely contested final. Ganiyu from Ondo edged Ogunsakin from Ekiti 9 – 8.

