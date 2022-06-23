MTN Junior Tennis Championship: Top seeds post easy victories

Nigeria’s top two juniors in the Boys 16 category, Seun Ogunsakin and Mubarak Ganiyu, posted easy victories in their second group matches yesterday to make their semifinal placement all but assured. Seun Ogunsakin from Ekiti took the centre court against Sinclair Okah from Lagos and completely dominated the match to win 9-3. Mubarak also put up an even better performance, showing a very high level of concentration and skill to beat Daniel Ibrahim 9-0. In the Girls 12, the fight for the top two spots leading to the semifinals featured Lorelay Holzendoff from Benin and Favour Okon – James from Akwa Ibom. Holzendoff, born by a German – Nigerian couple won the one-sided but very entertaining match 9 – 0. The final group matches which will lead to emergence of semifinalists will take place Thursday starting 10 am. The tournament which is run by the International Tennis Academy is scheduled to end on Saturday. with a grand finale starting at 1. pm at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Race Course.
Man Utd need ‘major surgery’ under Ten Hag – Dwight Yorke
Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke said Tuesday that new coach Erik ten Hag must perform “major surgery” at the club to get them back to the top. Yorke, who won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup with United, spent the last fortnight around Old Trafford and saw […]
Musona hopes for Zimbabwe’s growth
Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona hopes football in the country will improve despite their group-stage exit at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Warriors, who were making their fifth Nations Cup appearance, booked an early flight home despite beating Guinea 2-1 in their final Group B game in Cameroon. “We need to develop our […]
Benin agog as Ebewele begins final journey
Members of the Nigeria Sports fraternity, friends, fans, and wellwishers across the globe have been trooping into Edo State the ‘Heart beat’ of the nation for the burial ceremony of Brown Ebewele popularly called Jujuman. The former technical director of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria AFN, who was also one- time director of sports as […]
