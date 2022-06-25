MTN Junior Tennis: Egbeyemi, Amasiani take rivalry to Boys U-12

Hard fighting and very talented 9-year-old Mohamed Okondiji from the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club lost out of a semifinal place despite a spirited effort and the loud support from his team mates. Okondiji was beaten by Basit Adepoju,10, in the last group match which witnessed several long rallies 9-6. Adepoju subsequently qualified for the finals beating Tertemir Ahenjir from Benue 9-3.

He will meet Chubuike Amasiani, 9, who dispatched David Orungbeja, 10, from the Ikoyi Club 9-1. There was an even closer escape for Benue girl, Eunice Iorlumun, who recovered from being 0-5 down to beat Osaheru Osaime 9-8 to secure a semifinal place. Iorlumun said afterwards, “I just remembered how Nadal (Rafael) came recovered from 1 -5 down in a match and decided I hard to fight to do the same and it worked.”

Former rivals in the Boys 10, Murewa Egbeyemi of Lagos and Chudubem Amasiani from Abuja have taken their rivalry to the Boys 12 where they are sure to face up in the star match for the grand finale Saturday at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club. Egbeyemi who outlasted Amasiani in the last junior tournament in April takes on Joel Michael from Mainland Tennis Club, Lagos while Amasiani has David Orungbeja Damilola from the Calabar Sports Club to overcome. The tournament is facing a rain delay but organisers are hopeful that the matches will be completed in time for the grand finale scheduled to start at 1 pm Saturday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...