MTN Junior Tennis League Championship debuts June 21

The maiden edition of the MTN Junior Tennis League Championship has been scheduled to start from Tuesday, June 21 to Saturday, June 25 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club Race Course. The tournament which will be part of the ITA Junior Tennis Circuit will feature four age categories – boys and girls 10s, 12s 14s and 16s. A statement from the International Tennis Academy said the tournament will aim to provide a platform that will attract and identify.

junior tennis talent across the nation for development to be professional players. “The multiple age group model will also help to install a smooth transition from one age group to the other and then to the seniors and the professional ranks,” the Academy said. The grand finale on Saturday, June 25 will be followed by the presentation of the book, Sports Administration in Nigeria – Going round in Circles by Godwin Kienka and the Lagos Launch of the Sports Performance Reward Fund Endowment

