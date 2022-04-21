Business

MTN launches Nigeria’s first nationwide VoLTE call service

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

MTN Nigeria has launched Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) call service, in line with its commitment to providing access to the best communications technology and improving overall customer experience. The service, also referred to as HD (high definition) calls, provides customers who own compatible devices with superior natural-sounding voice quality, reduces background noise and faster call connectivity. Excited about the new service, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, said: “With VoLTE, MTN Nigeria continues to enhance Nigerian lives with innovative technology.

VoLTE is free to access today at your rates, from VoLTE-enabled smartphone so you can call and surf at the same time with no interruptions ever again. We move.” Sowho explained that the MTN VoLTE call service would be charged at regular call rates.

“It will be available to all customers with VoLTE-enabled devices such as Tecno Phantom X, Infinix Zero X and Infinix Zero X Pro smartphones. Other device models from Samsung, Nokia, Apple, Tecno, etc. will be supported soon. “To enjoy the service, customers only need to do three things: check that they have a 4G USIM; check that they are within a 4G coverage area by texting 4G to 131, and update their VOLTE smartphone to the latest software version and restart the phone. Customers without a 4G USIM can schedule an appointment by visiting https://scheduler. mtnonline.com/qwebbook,” Sowho added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE-All Share Index market remains flat

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Stock market yesterday again closed flat as NSE All Share Index (ASI) closed at 28,344.04 basis points as against +0.001 per cent appreciation recorded previously. The market breath closed positive with 13 gainers against 12 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index depreciated by 0.29 basis points or 0.001 per cent to close at 28,344.04 index […]
Business

NB invests N78bn in sorghum, cassava farming

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In line with its commitment to give utmost priority to import substitution and grow the country’s agricultural sector value chain, Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, the foremost brewing company in Nigeria, has invested about N78 billion in sorghum and cassava cultivation over the last five years. Managing Director, NB, Mr. Hans Essaadi, disclosed this in Lagos […]

COVID-19
Business

COVID-19: Stakeholders urge FG to hasten vaccines processes

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

    Travel stakeholders under the aegis of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) have called on the Federal Government to fast track the process of acquiring COVID-19 vaccine for Nigerians to minimise the rate of contracting the virus.   Its National President, Mrs Susan Akporaiye, said this was necessary to ensure the aviation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica