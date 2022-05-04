Business

MTN, Mafab to roll out 5G services from Aug 24, says NCC  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications Limited are expected to commence rollout of 5G services effective from August 24, 2022.

Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC Director of Public Affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

In December 2021, after 11 rounds of bidding that lasted for eight hours, Mafab and MTN Nigeria emerged as the two successful winners of the 3.5gigahertz (GHz) spectrum auction for the deployment of 5G technology in Nigeria.

The commission further confirmed that the two companies fully paid $273.6 million each for the 5G spectrum licence.

Adinde said the NCC has issued final letters of licence awards to the two 5G spectrum winners.

He said Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, confirmed the development to the board of commissioners at the board’s special meeting, which took place on Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 21, 2022, where the board considered updates from management on the status of the spectrum auction.

“With the issuance of the final letters of awards of 5G spectrum and in line with the Auction’s Information Memorandum (IM), the two licensees are now expected to accelerate deployment of 5G network that will usher Nigeria into a more robust Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and a more digitised Nigerian economy,” the statement reads.

“In line with the terms and conditions of the 5G license, the licensees are expected to commence roll out 5G services effective from August 24, 2022.”

The NCC said the 5G network, when deployed, would bring a lot of benefits and opportunities that will engender accelerated growth and smart living in the country.

The technology is also expected to bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities.

According to the statement, the commission is optimistic that effective implementation of the national policy on 5G will accelerate the actualisation of the national targets in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025, the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030, as well as other sectoral policies designed to enhance Nigeria’s digital transformation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Budget: Transport ministry to spend N375m on celebrations

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

PADDING There is doubling-up of  money in the ministry’s budget   The Federal Ministry of Transportation has earmarked N149.24 billion or 72.5 per cent for capital projects from its total allocation of N205.8 billion in its 2022 Appropriation Bill.   Out of the amount, the ministry would spend N619 million on anniversaries, celebrations, welfare packages, […]
Business

Oil prices slip as pandemic takes toll on India’s fuel sales

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices fell on Monday as a catastrophic second wave of a coronavirus epidemic in India cut short a recovery in oil demand there, offsetting optimism about a strong rebound in demand in developed countries and China in the second half of the year. Brent crude futures for July fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, […]
Business

CSR-in-Action, IBWU Foundation, launch cleaner communities initiative

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Leading sustainability consulting, advocacy and training enterprise, CSRin- Action, has entered into a partnership with It-Begins- With-U (IBWU) Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation based out of Canada, led by a volunteer team passionate about bringing about positive attitudinal change in Nigerian communities.   According to a press release, the teams are working on a collective passion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica