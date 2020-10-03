MTN MDG Awards winners emerge

Publisher of MDG Global Magazine/Project Coordinator, MTN MDG Awards, Mr. Chuks Nwoko, has announced Mrs. Toyin Lolu-Ogunmade, Mr. Mike Okwoche and Mr. Ikechukwu Kalu, as recipients of this year’s prestigious awards. In a statement signed by Nwoko and made avail-able to Saturday Telegraph, MDG Global Magazine announced that the cybernetic event would be held today, in Lagos. Nwoko said the event was calculated to coincide with Nigerians 60th independence anniversary. He said: “We might not roll out the drums to celebrate on Nigeria’s Independence Day because of the current COVID-19 socio-economic disruptions.

“But in our hearts we are filled with gratitude toward divinity for all that we have and for the hope that has become constant.” Other winners, according to the organisers of the award, include the regular cash prize recipients, who are essentially market women.

The cash gift, he said, is aimed at supporting “some of our vulnerable people with their small businesses. “We are strongly convinced that we need to reinvent Nigeria. To do this, we need to first reinvent the Nigerian woman by means of economic empowerment. “Cash and any other support that we give to our women have the potential of lifting their respective families out of poverty.”

