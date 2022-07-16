Arts & Entertainments

MTN, MUSON host 15th edition of music school graduation ceremony

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

MTN Foundation in partnership with the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON), graduated 29 outstanding music scholars after an impactful two-year music programme. Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, said; “We are dedicated to fostering and celebrating local talents in collaboration with organisations that share our beliefs. The role that arts play for individuals and in society is a pivotal one and we are humbled to present this new cohort of music professionals.

“The MUSON Diploma course was chosen by the MTN Foundation as one of its youth development programmes, and with our shared commitment to quality over the last 15 years, the MTNF remains firm in its commitment to elevate the arts through the MTN MUSON partnership.”

In his remark, the Chairman, MUSON, Louis Mbanefo, said; ‘‘it’s with great joy and delight that we are graduating a new set of music scholars today. However, I must acknowledge you not to fall into the Nigerian idea of success. Music is important and therefore, continues to practice and hone your skills. ‘‘Continue to learn more about composers and raise the bar of excellence. The future of MUSON depends on you and your performance and we will continue to show gratitude. To our major sponsor MTN Foundation, we are grateful for your continued support.’’

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

