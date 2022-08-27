MTN names Bisola Aiyeola host of Family Feud Nigeria

MTN Nigeria in partnership with Ultima has named actress and reality star, Bisola Aiyeola, as new the host of the hit show, Family Feud in Nigeria, which is expected to begin in October. Family Feud is an American television game show created by Mark Goodson.

It features two families who compete to name the most popular answers to survey questions in order to win cash and prizes amounting N5 million. Speaking at the event unveiling, Acting Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Umar-Mumuni, said; “One of the things that keep families together is shared activity, and whether it is competing on ‘Family Feud’ or watching weekly episodes, the show will give people another avenue to bond. ‘‘It will be informative, provide comic relief and showcase the personalities of different families across generations.

It will be exciting to watch.’’ Speaking also, Femi Ayeni, Chief Executive Officer, Ultima Studios, said; ‘‘Family Feud is a relaxing game show with a healthy dose of humour and laughter, which is sure to refresh and reconnect families and friends while also rewarding them as they play and win cash, and other prizes.”

Bisola Aiyeola expressed delight over her appointing, noting that it been long time coming to finally host the Family Feud show after several auditioning few years back. She said; ‘‘It feels great to be back to my alma mata since my participation in MTN Project Fame West Africa in partnership with Ultima Studios and today that same platform that shot me to fame is giving me an hosting right as the first black female to host the Family Feud Franchise.’’ It is important to state that the programme has produced multiple regional adaptations in over 50 international markets outside the United States including South Africa and Ghana.

