Arts & Entertainments

MTN names Bisola Aiyeola host of Family Feud Nigeria

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

MTN Nigeria in partnership with Ultima has named actress and reality star, Bisola Aiyeola, as new the host of the hit show, Family Feud in Nigeria, which is expected to begin in October. Family Feud is an American television game show created by Mark Goodson.

It features two families who compete to name the most popular answers to survey questions in order to win cash and prizes amounting N5 million. Speaking at the event unveiling, Acting Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Umar-Mumuni, said; “One of the things that keep families together is shared activity, and whether it is competing on ‘Family Feud’ or watching weekly episodes, the show will give people another avenue to bond. ‘‘It will be informative, provide comic relief and showcase the personalities of different families across generations.

It will be exciting to watch.’’ Speaking also, Femi Ayeni, Chief Executive Officer, Ultima Studios, said; ‘‘Family Feud is a relaxing game show with a healthy dose of humour and laughter, which is sure to refresh and reconnect families and friends while also rewarding them as they play and win cash, and other prizes.”

Bisola Aiyeola expressed delight over her appointing, noting that it been long time coming to finally host the Family Feud show after several auditioning few years back. She said; ‘‘It feels great to be back to my alma mata since my participation in MTN Project Fame West Africa in partnership with Ultima Studios and today that same platform that shot me to fame is giving me an hosting right as the first black female to host the Family Feud Franchise.’’ It is important to state that the programme has produced multiple regional adaptations in over 50 international markets outside the United States including South Africa and Ghana.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

All-G Entertainment unveils plans for 2022 to boost its output

Posted on Author Reporter

  All-G Entertainment Label is all set to make a difference in the Nigerian music industry. The wave making label established September 10,  2017 officially has two two major artists under its umbrella which are Kamar Tachio and Riddim.Kamar was the first, followed by Raddim. However, in a recent interview, the label CEO, hinted at […]
Arts & Entertainments

My dad thought me comedy, supported me a lot – Boisala

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME,

Emmanuel Adejumo, aka BoiSala, is actor, comedian, musician, dancer and choreographer. He is the son of the late veteran actor and filmmaker, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, aka Baba Sala. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Boisala, the Osun State-born thespian, who is a member of the National Troupe of Nigeria, talks about his career, challenges, Nollywood, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Filmmaker, Otu Njama, dies hours after mourning colleague, Biyi Bandele

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nollywood filmmaker, Otu Njama, has died hours after mourning his colleague, Biyi Bandele, who died of an undisclosed cause. Njama, who was in his thirties, died on Tuesday night, his sister Judith said. The movie maker was reportedly found dead in his home at First Unity Estate in Badore, Ajah, Lagos State at about 9pm. Njama […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica