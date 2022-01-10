Sports

MTN, New Telegraph partner for AFCON Coverage

Telecommunications giants, MTN and New Telegraph Newspapers are in partnership for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations which started yesterday in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The apex football competition runs between January 9 and February 6 with New Telegraph bringing all the exciting exclusives, interviews and reports to Nigerians courtesy of the sponsorship of MTN Sports Correspondent, Charles Ogundiya, arrived Cameroon on Saturday and he will be reporting live till the end of the continental football fiesta. Editor, New Telegraph, Juliet Bumah, speaking on the partnership, said it was great to work with the telecoms outfit. “We are happy and we will deliver quality reports from the AFCON venues across our three titles to justify the sponsorship and ensure that the relationship with MTN will get better in future,” Bumah said.

 

