MTN, NFF sign three-year partnership deal

The Nigeria Football Federation and Telecommunications Giants, MTN, on Thursday in Lagos signed a three year deal as official Communications Partner of the Super Eagles and all other National teams. At a colourful event event in Ikeja, the minister of Sports Sunday Dare, Chairman House Committee on Sports, Obinna Ogba and the President of the NFF, Pinick Amaju, were top on the list of dignitaries who witness the event.

Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, said there was nothing this partnership in recent time for the country’s football. “We see this as a privilege and will go all the way to move Nigerian football forward. We have been a strong supporter of football at global stage because in 2010, we played a key role in the hosting of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa. We also did our best for various stakeholders to have a good World Cup experience,”Toriola said. The NFF Boss, Pinnick said he was elated about the development which will give his federation N500m in the first year and additional 5 per cent in the next two years.

“Apart from the money, there are some other add-ons and so this is a big day in the history of football in the country. This is the most sought after deal and we have been on it for a long while and this is big for the country,” Pinnick said.

Top Super Eagles players were also in attendance. They were Captain Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen and William Troost Ekong. Chairman of MTN Board, Earnest Ndukwe, said he was very happy with the milestone event and prayed that the partnership would grow from strength to strength. Minister Dare said the partnership was a bold step taken by the two parties and expressed joy that this is coming to further boost corporate sector’s involvement in sports.

