MTN Nigeria assigned highest credit ratings by CGR

Global Credit Ratings (GCR) has upgraded the national scale long-term issuer rating of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN Nigeria) to AAA and affirmed the national scale shortterm rating of A1+, with a stable outlook. According to todaynewsafrica. com, in addition, GCR upgraded the national scale longterm rating of the recently concluded N110 billion Series 1 Senior Unsecured Bond to AAA with a stable outlook.

These represent the highest possible longterm and short-term ratings on GCR’s national rating scale and MTN Nigeria is the first mobile network operator in Africa to be accorded such ratings by GCR. According to GCR, “the ratings accorded to MTN Nigeria reflect its very strong competitive position as the leading provider of telecommunications services in Nigeria, as well as its strong earnings and cash flow which has supported a robust financial profile.

Commenting on the rating, Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the GCR rating. This demonstrates the resilience of our business and positions MTN Nigeria as the benchmark of reference for the information and communications technology sector for long-dated, fixed-term instruments.

