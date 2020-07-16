MTN Nigeria begins e-SIM technology trial

The largest telecommunications operator in Nigeria, MTN, said it has begun the trial of e-SIM services on its network as approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The telco said the trial was part of its continued drive to lead digital transformation, foster inclusion, improve customer experience and maintain the highest quality of service for its customers. As the next step in the evolution of Subscriber Identity Modules (SIM cards), e-SIMs are designed to deliver unprecedented freedom and flexibility.

Unlike physical SIMs, e-SIMs are built into smartphones, devices, and wearables. They support multiple profiles and allow customers to connect multiple numbers to their e-SIM devices. MTN, in a statement released yesterday, said that notwithstanding the sophistication of e-SIMs, the onboarding requirements are the same as are required for a physical SIM. Hence, SIM registration in line with existing regulatory prescriptions remains a requirement for activating a device embedded with an e-SIM. e-SIMs are particularly useful for people who want to manage personal and business lines easily and effectively or want a separate profile for data. The new technology will also be extremely convenient for frequent travellers and tourists, making it easier for them to opt for and keep a local subscription when visiting Nigeria.

The telco noted that the trial, which kicked-off yesterday, would run for one year and is open on a firstcome- first-served basis to a limited number of subscribers who own compatible devices. Expressing satisfaction at the development, Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue, said the company was eager to get through the trial process so that the technology can be deployed for the benefit of every Nigerian. “We are in a fast-paced digital age with new technological advancements driving the constantly changing landscape. Against this backdrop, customers depend on us to provide high quality, reliable and easy-to-use connectivity solutions. “With the introduction of the e-SIM, we will offer customers a seamless and distinctive digital experience with new levels of flexibility, simplicity, and convenience.

This is a further demonstration of our firm commitment to delivering the benefits of a bold new digital world to our customers; and we will continue seeking new ways to provide solutions that address old and new challenges, making life a little easier and brighter,” Mroue stated. “MTN is spearheading e-SIM adoption in Nigeria as part of efforts to enable the digital economy. For all MTN mobile subscribers who own e-SIM compatible devices, setting up an e-SIM profile with a new or existing mobile plan is quick and easy,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...