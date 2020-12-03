MTN Nigeria introduces digital online assistant

MTN Nigeria has launched ‘Zigi,’ an online assistant chatbot, designed to enhance customers’ digital interactions with the brand, and provide speedy and secure marketing, sales, and technical support. According to a statement, customers would be able to interact with the chatbot on multiple channels including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, the official MTN website, and myMTN App.

“It will provide a wide range of services including account balance checks, airtime, data purchases, and answers to frequently asked questions. The chatbot will also have the ability to transfer customers to a live agent.

These channels and varying features will be rolled out in phases as ‘Zigi’ continues to evolve to offer comprehensive support and services to all customers interested in interacting with MTN through ‘Zigi’,” MTN said. Commenting on the launch of ‘Zigi,’ the Chief Customer Relations Officer, MTN Nigeria, Ugonwa Nwoye, said: “Zigi offers personalised, intuitive, and prompt service to our customers.

Her introduction will not take away the customer’s access to live agents but will serve as the first point of contact for customers who choose to interact with Zigi.’ We believe that ‘Zigi’ will ensure increased convenience which translates to better experiences for our customers, which is at the core of our purpose as a business.”

On his part, the Chief Digital Officer, MTN, Srinivas Rao, said the launch of ‘Zigi’ aligned with MTN’s digital transformation objectives. “We now live in a fast-paced digital age with new technological advancements driving the constantly changing landscape. This is why at MTN, we are determined to lead digital transformation which will provide easy-to-use connectivity solutions; improve customer experience and maintain the highest quality of service for everyone in our ecosystem,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...