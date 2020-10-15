Business

MTN Nigeria introduces Visitor SIM

The largest telecommunications operator in Nigeria, MTN, introduced a new Visitor SIM specially designed for guests travelling into the country. The Visitor SIM, the company said, comes pre-loaded with an appealing package that includes local and international calls and data bundles. “This package will enable people visiting from other countries to stay connected with their friends, family, and business associates on MTN’s super-fast network,” MTN said in a statement.

“MTN Visitor SIMs are easy for inbound international visitors to acquire, activate, and use, in addition to which they offer far better value than any roaming tariff. Not available from any other operator, the service is poised to deliver convenience and the best-in-class customer experience in line with MTN’s brand promise,” the telco added. According to the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adekunle Adebiyi, “the new Visitor SIMs will ensure that before setting foot outside the airport, people visiting Nigeria can plug in, reconnect – to loved ones, associates, tools and information, and begin sharing their remarkable experiences, with no concern about roaming charges.”

“MTN Visitor SIMs are available in the arrival halls of international airports and other ports of entry. They are valid for 14 days, which can be extended up to 30 days via MTN’s self-service menus or USSD,” he stated.

