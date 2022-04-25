Metro & Crime

MTN Nigeria, Ojodu LCDA donate food, toiletries to orphanage home

Telecommunication provider, MTN Group in conjunction with Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, have donated items worth over a million naira to Life Fountain Orphanage Home, Omole Phase 1, Lagos as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

 

The donation is aimed at relieving the hardships of the less-privileged in the society.

 

Presenting the items, MTN Nigeria Ojodu branch manager, Festus Yamah, thanked the council chairman, Mr David Odunmbaku, for accepting the offer of donating the items to the orphanage home. Festus explained further that the donation was in fulfilment of the group’s principles which is to carry out CSR work to assist the needy in the society.

 

Receiving the items on behalf of the Orphanage Home, Victoria Nkong, the Proprietor, appreciated Odunmbaku and MTN Nigeria for remembering the orphans and expressed happiness over the gift items.

 

Odunmbaku who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Adeniyi Adedapo and the councillor representing Ward E, Hon. Lekan Peters, in a statement by his Chief  Press Secretary, Jumu’ah Abiodun, reiterated that his administration will continue to support the less privileged.

 

“What we are doing here today is in line with my H.E.Y.S agenda, we want to try as much as possible to reach out to more orphanage homes, not just that but also to take as many children out of the streets and back to schools,” he said

 

