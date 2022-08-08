MTN Nigeria: Posers over telco’s shares’ 6% decline

Shares of Nigeria’s top telecommunications firm, MTN Nigeria, has witnessed a slight drop in the last four weeks, raising concerns over its enviable market rating RHODA OGUNSEYE writes

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc is the Nigerian subsidiary of the MTN Group — a telecommunications group operating in 22 countries across Africa and the Middle East. Since inception, MTN Nigeria has led the growth of the telecoms industry to become the biggest mobile operator in the whole of West Africa.

MTN Nigeria was listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on May 16, 2019. MTN Nigeria is currently the third most valuable stock on the NGX with a market capitalisation of N4.37 trillion, which makes about 16 per cent of the entire Nigerian Stock Exchange equity market.

Stock performance

Within the last one month, the share value of MTNN has dropped by 6.68 per cent from N230.30 kobo per share as at July 5, 2022 to N214.90 kobo per share as at August 5, 2022, shedding N15.40 kobo per share. Further analysis showed that Shareholders of MTN Nigeria recorded a loss of about N609 billion in the month of July following sustained sell pressure witnessed on the stock during the month. The telecom’s stock dropped by 13 per cent to N200.10 per share from N230, which was the opening figure for the trading month. The market sentiment for the telecom firm has remained very low amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings during the period under review. MTN Nigeria closed its last trading day (Friday, July 29, 2022) at N200.10 per share and N4.072 trillion in market capitalisation on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) as against N230 per share and N4.681 trillion in market capitalisation at the beginning of trading on July 1, 2022, hence has earned a loss of N285 billion or 13 per cent month to date.

Financials

MTNN, Nigeria’s biggest public company by revenue, earned N950.1 billion in revenue for the first half of the year 2022, reflecting a one-fifth increase over what it reported in the corresponding period of last year. Shares in the corporation gained 5.3 per cent on Friday following the news. With voice, the wireless carrier’s predominant income source only improving 1.4 per cent, real help came for revenue growth by way of data income as it advanced by more than a half or N119.7 billion.

Put another way, that singularly was responsible for as much as 75.4 per cent of the expansion in topline. MTN widened its mobile subscriber base in the six months to June to 74.1 million. It had grown by 7.6 per cent or 5.7 million. Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, speaking on the company’s performance in H1, said his firm committed “capex of N311.6 billion to accelerate the rollout of our 4G network, which now covers 75.3 per cent (compared to 65.1 per cent in H1 2021) of the population and accounts for 77.9 per cent of data traffic (compared to 67.2 per cent in H1 2021).”

The chief pressure point for earnings was finance costs – expenses incurred by MTNN in the borrowing of funds – which scaled up by 41.2 per cent. This month, the local unit of Africa’s largest mobile network operator, MTN Group Limited headquartered in Johannesburg, announced a debt-raising plan of N200 billion. It will fund network expansion, “working capital management and general corporate purpose” and is to be sourced by way of bond.

Dividend

The company approved an interim dividend of N113.98 billion, representing N5.60 per share to be paid out of distributable net income. This represents a growth of 23.1 per cent over the N4.55 per share paid in H1’21. It also recorded a 28.1 per cent rise in profit after tax to N181.6 billion in the first half (H1) of the year, ended June 30, 2022. The company, in its unaudited results for the half-year revealed that profit after tax grew by 28.1 per cent to N181.6 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) rose by 28.1 per cent to N8.92. The mobile subscribers for the period under review increased by 7.6 per cent to 74.1 million, added 5.7 million subscribers in H1 2022. Active data users increased by 13.2 per cent to 36.8 million, while active fintech subscribers rose by 87.3 per cent to 11.5 million. Service revenue increased by 19.9 per cent to N947.9 billion; earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 22.1 per cent to N509.3 billion, while EBITDA margin increased by 0.9 percentage points (pp) to 53.6 per cent. Speaking further on the company’s performance, Toriola said: “During the first half of 2022, we made good progress in strengthening the resilience of the business in the face of our increasingly challenging operating environment with rising energy, food and general infla tion putting pressure on consumer spending.

“The conflict in Ukraine, as well as implementation of a ‘zero- COVID’ policy in China, has also put a strain on global supply chains. To mitigate global supply chain and exchange rate risks, we accelerated capital expenditure for network expansion into the H1’22.” He explained that “we deployed capex of N311.6 billion to accelerate the rollout of our 4G network, which now covers 75.3 per cent compared to 65.1 per cent in H1 2021 of the population and accounts for 77.9 per cent of data traffic compared to 67.2 per cent in H1 2021. “In addition, having acquired one lot of 100MHz in the 3.5GHz spectrum band from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), we are on track to launch 5G services across the country in Q3’22. “Our strategies deliver significantly higher speeds and lower latency, potentially unlocking many new use cases for consumers and enterprises while improving network economics.”

He also said: “We achieved some important strategic milestones in H1 towards delivering our Ambition 2025 strategy. This includes the final approval for our MoMo Payment Service Bank (PSB) and the commencement of commercial operations on May 19, 2022, leveraging the solid foundation of our existing MoMo business.”

Last line

MTN began the year with a share price of N197.00 and has since gained 1.57 per cent on that price valuation, ranking it 52nd on NGX in terms of yearto- date performance.

