Business

MTN Nigeria selects CWG’s Billsnpay, others for airtime purchase

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following the recent disconnection of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) by selected banks in Nigeria against MTN Nigeria subscribers, the telecom company has opened up alternative fintech platforms, where its subscribers can easily recharge their phones.

One of such platforms is the CWG’s bill presentment platform tagged Billsnpay, which, hitherto gave Nigerians the ease to recharge their phone or even buy data. The platform can also be used for estate levies, school fees, contributions, donations, faith-based payments, and fundraising initiatives. The selection of Billsnpay is also coming barely 24 hours after CWG an-nounced a two percent airtime purchase discount on the platform as part of its effort to help drive the federal government cashless economy policy.

“We are offering a two percent discount on our Billsnpay platform for Nigerians to purchase airtime with ease, in a flash, and from any service provider of your choice. Buying from the platform will allow you to spend less and save more,” CWG announced in a statement issued and signed by its Head of Brand and Marketing, Seun Koshoedo. Meanwhile, MTN has said the selection of alternative platforms like Billsnpay is for the benefit of its customers who have been greatly inconvenienced by the service suspension from the banks. “We now have alternative channels such as BillsnPay, Flutterwave, Jumia Pay, OPay, Kuda, and Carbon for accessing MTN services electronically,” said Funso Aina, Senior Manager, External Relations at MTN Nigeria, in a statement. The CWG’s BillsnPay is a bill presentment and payment platform designed to support the semi-formal sector by ‘formalising’ the payments value chain. The solution seeks to transform the ‘paper-based/bank-alert-based’ transactions validation system that is common to a proper digital receipt that can be tendered in a court of law. The platform can be used for estate levies, school fees, contributions, donations, faith-based payments, and fundraising initiatives.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NPA generates N291bn in 10 months

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) generated over N291 Billion revenue from January to October 2020, the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala-Usman has said.   This came as the NPA boss has vowed to put an end to the operations of the Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL) at the Secure Anchorage, saying their activities are illegal and not […]
Business

FG appoints MD for psychiatric hospital

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has appointed Dr. Imafidon Osama Agbonile as the Medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin City. The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora said in a statement signed by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH)’s Director, Media, Olujimi Oyetomi, that his appointment was for a term of four years. […]
Business

e-Commerce solution, Salescabal, rebrands

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s internet retailer and stock administration Salescabal system has rebranded to Bumpa. The company has also unveiled a new logo and website, a move it says is part of its extensive rebranding initiative. Bumpa was created to help merchants and businesses manage inventory/ products, fulfil orders and track sales, and accept online payments. The platform […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica