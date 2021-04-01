Sports

MTN Nigeria supports Eagles’ Benin outing

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

MTN Nigeria is proud to have facilitated the transportation of Nigeria’s Super Eagles to and from the Republic of Benin, over the weekend for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The company supported with two boats, seven crew members, and took relevant insurance cover for the Nigerian team. The Super Eagles of Nigeria are the three-time AFCON champions. MTN CEO, Karl Toriola said: “MTN is a huge supporter of Nigerian football, and we appreciate the opportunity to further our support for the sports, the players and the fans.” Paul Onuachu scored a last minute goal that gave the Eagles a deserved win against the Squirrels of Benin in the AFCON group stage match. Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation says MTN’s support towards getting the Super Eagles to Port Novo on Friday, and back to Lagos on Sunday, was ‘invaluable.’ “We thank MTN Nigeria specially for making the journey possible. And we look forward to even more support from them, and other well-meaning Nigerian businesses” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Coquelin hails Chukwueze after debut Villareal goal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

French midfielder, Francis Coquelin has hailed Nigeria and Villareal teammate, Samuel Chukuweze after the winger helped set him up for his debut goal in their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in a preseason friendly, AOIFootball.com reports. The Eagles winger started his third preseason game having scored in last Friday’s 2-1 loss against Valencia as the […]
Sports

Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems

Posted on Author Reporter

  Novak Djokovic offered sympathy to Alexander Zverev over his problems away from the tennis court after the German was accused of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend. World number seven Zverev has repeatedly denied the allegations made by Olga Sharypova, who stated she does not intend to press charges, reports Reuters. “We don’t know what […]
Sports

Stage set for Sportsville award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All is now set for the maiden edition of the Sportsville award which holds today at Ibis Royale Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Organizers of the award disclosed yesterday that every arrangement has been put in place for a memorable outing. Chairman of the event’s planning committee, Tony Ubani in a statement said top on the list […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica