MTN Nigeria supports Eagles’ Benin outing

MTN Nigeria is proud to have facilitated the transportation of Nigeria’s Super Eagles to and from the Republic of Benin, over the weekend for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The company supported with two boats, seven crew members, and took relevant insurance cover for the Nigerian team. The Super Eagles of Nigeria are the three-time AFCON champions. MTN CEO, Karl Toriola said: “MTN is a huge supporter of Nigerian football, and we appreciate the opportunity to further our support for the sports, the players and the fans.” Paul Onuachu scored a last minute goal that gave the Eagles a deserved win against the Squirrels of Benin in the AFCON group stage match. Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation says MTN’s support towards getting the Super Eagles to Port Novo on Friday, and back to Lagos on Sunday, was ‘invaluable.’ “We thank MTN Nigeria specially for making the journey possible. And we look forward to even more support from them, and other well-meaning Nigerian businesses” he said.

