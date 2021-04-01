MTN Nigeria supports Eagles’ Benin outing

MTN Nigeria is proud to have facilitated the transportation of Nigeria’s Super Eagles to and from the Republic of Benin, over the weekend for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The company supported with two boats, seven crew members, and took relevant insurance cover for the Nigerian team. The Super Eagles of Nigeria are the three-time AFCON champions. MTN CEO, Karl Toriola said: “MTN is a huge supporter of Nigerian football, and we appreciate the opportunity to further our support for the sports, the players and the fans.” Paul Onuachu scored a last minute goal that gave the Eagles a deserved win against the Squirrels of Benin in the AFCON group stage match. Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation says MTN’s support towards getting the Super Eagles to Port Novo on Friday, and back to Lagos on Sunday, was ‘invaluable.’ “We thank MTN Nigeria specially for making the journey possible. And we look forward to even more support from them, and other well-meaning Nigerian businesses” he said.
Related Articles
Coquelin hails Chukwueze after debut Villareal goal
French midfielder, Francis Coquelin has hailed Nigeria and Villareal teammate, Samuel Chukuweze after the winger helped set him up for his debut goal in their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in a preseason friendly, AOIFootball.com reports. The Eagles winger started his third preseason game having scored in last Friday’s 2-1 loss against Valencia as the […]
Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems
Novak Djokovic offered sympathy to Alexander Zverev over his problems away from the tennis court after the German was accused of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend. World number seven Zverev has repeatedly denied the allegations made by Olga Sharypova, who stated she does not intend to press charges, reports Reuters. “We don’t know what […]
Stage set for Sportsville award
All is now set for the maiden edition of the Sportsville award which holds today at Ibis Royale Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Organizers of the award disclosed yesterday that every arrangement has been put in place for a memorable outing. Chairman of the event’s planning committee, Tony Ubani in a statement said top on the list […]
