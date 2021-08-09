News Top Stories

MTN Nigeria thanks Nigerians for 20-year journey together

It’s a season of celebration at MTN Nigeria Plc.To commemorate its 20th anniversary, and express our appreciation to its subscribers, 20 customers will be gifted brand new Honda HRVs.

 

In addition, MTN said it will be giving free airtime and data to all its customers – 68.9 million subscribers received 200MB of data, and their first call of the day was free for up to five minutes.

 

Recall that since MTN Nigeria began commercial operations on August 8, 2001, it has led the sector. It is a preferred partner for progress, a premium investment opportunity and the primary connectivity provider to people nationwide.

 

Speaking on the feat, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said the 20th year journey has not been the company’s alone.

 

He said: “Ours has been a classic case of ‘together in progress,’ and we are thankful to all Nigerians for standing by us and helping us get to this milestone.

 

“Indeed, anything we’ve achieved over the past 20 years is due to the support and faith of our customers – the people who sustain our network, the  government and regulators who have been guides and allies in driving sector growth, all the contractors and partners who have worked by our side, and the thousands of investors who hold our stock.

 

“Finally, I must especially appreciate the people who helped shape our journey – MTN Nigeria’s Board of Directors and our staff, past and present; and reiterate our unwavering commitment to the advancement of this great nation, which we have humbly contributed to.”

 

This announcement follows anniversary plans previously published with MTN’s 2021 halfyear results in July.

 

These include a commitments to participate in the restoration and rehabilitation of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway through the Federal Government’s Road Infrastructure Tax Credit (RITC) Scheme, and to initiate plans for the construction of a purpose-built, state of the art Head Office, in Lagos.

 

The company had also restated its plans to sell down 14% of MTN shares to over 2 million Nigerian retail investors

