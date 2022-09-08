MTN Nigeria to issue $54.2m Commercial Paper

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc is planning to issue N23 billion ($54.2 million) in the Nigerian capital market. In a statement, the telco said the Series 3 commercial notes are part of MTN Nigeria N150 billion ($353.7 million) commercial issuance programme. The disclosure by MTN Nigeria did not say when exactly the notes would be issued or their tenor. But it did mention that funds realised from the proposed issuance would go towards bolstering working capital. “The issuance is part of the company’s strategy to diversify its financing options, with the funds deployed towards working capital and general corporate purposes,” part of the statement said. It said that more details about the issuance, including the transaction date and plans for future issuances, would be communicated in due course. This is the second commercial paper issuance by MTN Nigeria this year.

Recall that the company had earlier issued an N127 billion ($306.3 million) series 1 & 2 commercial paper on the Nigerian Exchange, also a part of the $353.7 million programme. Note that commercial paper is an unsecured, short-term debt instrument commonly used by companies to raise capital from the public and take care of their short-term financial liabilities.

The maximum maturity date for a commercial paper is typically 270 days, according to Investopedia. The latest commercial issuance by MTN Nigeria is coming barely days since its parent company announced that it was cutting its dollardenominated debt by 35 per cent through an early settlement of part of its $750 million Eurobonds due to mature in November 2024.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...