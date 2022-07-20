Business

MTN Nigeria to issue N200bn bond

Posted on

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in respect of the regulation of a new N200 billion Bond Issuance Programme (Second Bond Issuance Programme). A letter signed by Uto Ukpanah, the Company Secretary, stated that the Second Bond Issuance Programme was a followup to the successful N200 billion debut Bond Issuance Programme in 2021 under which the company issued the N110 billion 13.00 per cent sevenyear Series I Bonds due in 2028 and N90 billion 12.75 per cent 10 year Series II bonds due in 2031.
It said the proceeds of the bond issuance would be used for capital expenditure (network expansion), working capital management and general corporate purpose. It further said the company would decide on issuance under the Second Bond Issuance Programme in under course subject to prevailing conditions and obtaining relevant regulatory approvals.

 

