MTN Nigeria to quote additional CP on FMDQ

In keeping to its commitment of providing a reliable and credible platform to support capital formation, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited yesterday announced the approval and admission for quotation of the MTN Nigeria Communications Plc’s N19.77 billion Series 3 and N53.74 billion Series 4 Commercial Papers under its N200.00 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme on its platform.

 

According to a statement from FMDQ, the Chief Financial Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Modupe Kadiri, stated: “MTN Nigeria is very pleased with the success of our Series 3 and Series 4 CP issuances, which further diversify our funding sources, help to optimise our finance cost and strengthen the Nigerian financial markets.

 

“The issuance was well received by the market, with strong participation from a diverse group of investors, signifying the market’s continued confidence in our business

By quoting these CPs on FMDQ Exchange, we are able to provide investors with a strong platform for liquidity and price discovery.

