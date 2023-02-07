MTN Nigeria’s One-day CEO launches education data bundle for students

For one day last week, a 14-year-old Kate Ene David, a senior Secondary School (SS II) student of Intimacy with Christ Secondary School, Mararaba, Nasarawa State sat on the leadership seat of Africa’s largest telecommunication network, MTN Nigeria, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Kate occupied the One-Day CEO seat of the MTN Nigeria for her brilliance as the winner of the 2022 MTN mPulse Spelling Bee competition, instituted by the telecommunication network providers as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to drive quality education.

She emerged as the overall winner of the competition, to lead over 11,000 students who registered for the competition. For her outstanding performance and apart from her CEO status, Kate was awarded N2.5 million scholarship grant, a laptop, smartphone, and an MTN goody bag, while MTN also presented a N350,000 grant and state-of-the-art ICT devices to her English teacher and school, respectively. During the symbolic handover to Kate last Wednesday at the event, which took place at the MTN Plaza, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos, the Chief Executive of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola, applauded Kate’s brilliance.

While reiterating the purpose of the initiative, Toriola said: “It has always been our brand commitment to support the government and educational institutions in producing students that are primed for global competitiveness. With that in mind, I am confident that our CEO for a day is on the path to a great future. We are happy to be a part of what promises to be an extraordinary journey.”

In her capacity as the CEO, Kate interfaced with MTN executives and members of the media where she announced some key initiatives. However, the MTN mPulse Spelling Bee is a self-development proposition designed by MTN Nigeria to promote digital literacy and academic excellence and thus empower the nation’s education sector. One of the major initiatives announced by the One-Day CEO was the launching of additional mPulse education data bundles, with which students could learn various skills.

Announcing the new mPulse education data bundle, Kate said the package for primary and secondary school students was designed to aid learning, and enhance self-development of students as well as leveraging the app to fast-track learning. “It is for subscribers with the MTN mPulse education data plan, which comes with 250 megabytes to 4 gigabytes.

The 250 megabytes will last for one week, while the 4 gigabytes would last for 30 days,” she added. The education data bundle, according to her, is a highly discounted offer for students and young people. She, however, added that subscribers could simply take advantage of the education data bundle by dialing 3442# on their MTN Mobile network. Speaking on her accomplishment, Kate said: “I am here today as the first ever female One-Day MTN Nigeria CEO. In the not too distant future, I hope to become the CEO of MTN Nigeria.

The mPulse Spelling Bee has been truly advantageous from the day I registered to take part in the competition as I leverage on the study materials from Mpulse. It was one of the secrets of my success even though God was truly the architect of my success. Kate said: “The mPulse Spelling Bee practice materials portal helped me a lot and enhanced my performance. I urge students to take the practice steps on MTNpulse. It truly helped students to prepare for the competition.

“The opportunity to be MTN Nigeria’s CEO is a dream come true. It means a lot to me that I have made myself, my parents, and my school proud as a young CEO. I am certain that what I have learned here will prepare me for a brighter future.” On her experience as a One- Day CEO of a giant telecommunication company, Kate, who was accompanied to the event by his father, told journalists that her dream is to become a Product Designer, even as she attributed her accomplishment to grace and mercy of God, and not all about hard work. Speaking on her daughter’s achievement, her father, David Abah, Proprietor of a Nursery & Primary School, where Kate acquired her nursery and primary school education, said the mPulse Spelling Bee is not the first competition she would win laurels.

