MTN partners LaLiga/NPFL for U-15 tourney

MTN Nigeria, the official communications partner of the Nigerian Football Federation has decided to partner Spanish LaLiga and the Nigeria Professional Football League for the fourth edition of the LaLiga/ NPFL U-15 football tournament competed for between junior teams of all the clubs playing in the country top flight.

The U-15 promises which started in 2017 will see the telecommunications giant joining another private company, Valuejet, to develop football from the grassroots in the country. Speaking during a press conference heralding the competition which will kickoff on Friday (today), at the Remo Stadium, Ikenne, the Senior Manager, Sponsorship and Promotion, MTN Nigeria, Osaze Ebueku, said they are pleased to partner with LaLiga as they are passionate about developing football in the country. Also at the occasion, the NFF vice president, Seyi Akinwunmi, was full of appreciation to all the sponsors while also assuring that products from the competition won’t go to waste.

