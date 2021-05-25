Sports

MTN partners LaLiga to bring top entertainment to fans

Nigeria’s largest mobile telecommunications operator, MTN, has announced a partnership with LaLiga, the men’s top professional football division of the Spanish football league system, currently one of the most popular leagues in football, featuring many of the most talented stars and household names in the world.

 

A highlight of the partnership, which also grants MTN the right to use LaLiga’s brand name in Nigeria, is the launch of “LaLiga Trivia Nigeria,” a digital content platform that provides MTN customers with the league’s exclusive news, updates, videos and games offering football fans a unique and highly entertaining experience.

