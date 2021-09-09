MTN renews licence with over N71.97bn for 10 years

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has paid over N71.97 billion to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to renew its Unified Access Service (UAS) licence and Spectrum license for wireless local loop in the 900MHz and 1800MHZ band.

This was disclosed by MTN Nigeria via a statement issued and signed by its Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, and obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday. According to the company, the licences, which expired on August 31, 2021, have now been renewed for a further 10-year period, starting on September 1, 2021.

The regulator (NCC) acknowledged the receipt of the sum of N71.6 billion for the spectrum licence, and N374.6 million for the UAS licence in settlement of their invoices for the period 1st of September 2021 to 31 August, 2031. The CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said: “Renewing our licences for another ten years is very important to our business and enables us to continue to provide services to ensure the benefits of a modern connected life for our prople. MTN Nigeria is delighted with its strong partnership with the NCC and looks forward to working closely with the Commission, and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, to accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.’’ The Nigerian Communications Commission recently refuted claims that it has renewed the unified access service license of MTN Nigeria.

The refutal was made after a news report claimed that the mobile operating license of MTN has been renewed by the commission for another period of 10 years. The online publication which cited regulatory filings by the (NCC) as its source, stated that “MTN Nigeria, the nation’s largest mobile network operator (MNO), has secured regulatory approval of the renewal of its operating licence for another 10 years with effect from September 1,2021.” NCC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Adinde said the report was misleading. He, however, admitted that MTN has applied for the renewal of its license.

“The Commission wishes to state that while MTN Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access and Service (UASL) License granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing required regulatory processes” Adinde said in a statement.

