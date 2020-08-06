Business

MTN seeks to sell stake in Jumia

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comments Off on MTN seeks to sell stake in Jumia

MTN Group Limited is planning to sell part or all of its $243 million interest in Jumia Technologies AG as Africa’s biggest wireless carrier looks to pay down debt and enter new markets. According to Bloomberg, MTN, which had previously marked the online retailer as a non-core business, is reviving plans for a sale after Jumia’s shares surged 142 per cent this year, recovering from a dip in 2019, one of the source familiar to the plan said.

No final decisions about the sale have been made, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans are private. Called Africa’s Amazon, Jumia operates in 14 African countries including Nigeria and Ivory Coast where the U.S. giant still lacks distribution infrastructure.

The company, headquartered in Germany and run by its two French founders, Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, had dropped below its initial public offering price in 2019 after improper transactions in its Nigeria business were uncovered. Johannesburg-based MTN has been disposing of non-core assets as part of the company’s strategy to reduce debt and drive future growth. The company also has a 29 per cent stake in IHS Towers, which it may sell in the future, one of the people said. Africa’s largest wireless carrier by footprint has generated 14 billion rand ($812 million) in asset sales that included selling its towers holdings in Ghana and Uganda to American Towers Inc.

The company plans include bidding for a license to enter Ethiopia, one of the largest markets that have not yet privatized its telecommunications industry. According to Bloomberg, a spokeswoman for MTN declined to comment because the company is in a closed period ahead of financial results. A representative for Jumia declined to comment. IHS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

HY’20: Analysts posit muted stock market performance

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Following weak economy occasioned by the ravaging COVID-19, analysts at Cordros Securities have speculated muted stock market performance for the second half of the year 2020.   The analysts, in their Mid-Year Outlook/ COVID-19 Pandemic Reframes Narrative, noted that many other issues that have remained through the years, which include weak macros, weak corporate profit […]
Business

Report: Exchange points crucial in Nigeria’s Internet drive

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

A new report published by the Internet Society has explained steps African countries can take to bring faster and less expensive Internet connectivity to the continent, drawing instances from Nigeria and Kenya. The report illustrates how better connectivity represents a key opportunity for countries to continue to develop more resilient digital economies. Entitled “Anchoring the […]
Business

Senate committee lauds Danbatta’s 5-year scorecard

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Senate has commended the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, for his exemplary performance in the last five years. Danbatta, whose appointment for another five-year term in office as the country’s chief telecoms regulator is set to be confirmed, appeared […]

%d bloggers like this: